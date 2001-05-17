from the you-deserve-a-break-today dept.
When HotBlack Coffee opened in downtown Toronto a year ago, it took a risk few businesses would dare take in today's online-driven world: it turned off the WiFi.
"Every day people come in and ask for it," says Jimson Bienenstock, the café's co-owner.
Still, he hasn't wavered.
"In the short term, it hurt us," Mr. Bienenstock says. "It took us longer to become established, but once we reached critical mass, it has become a self-fulfilling virtuous circle."
While most cafés offer free WiFi, including large chains such as Starbucks, McDonald's and Tim Hortons, HotBlack is among a small but growing number of independent coffee shops choosing to ditch or limit Internet use. By not offering WiFi, they're hoping to create more of a community atmosphere where people talk to each other instead of silently typing on their computers.
If coffeeshops come to discourage people working, perhaps that activity can shift to libraries.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday May 02, @04:01AM
By not offering WiFi, they're hoping to create more of a community atmosphere where people use their data plans instead of talking to each other instead of silently typing on their computers. Progress!
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Tuesday May 02, @04:07AM (1 child)
I hate coffee shops.
A bunch of assholes come in and monopolize all the tables in the place for hours on end.
When I used to go to such places, I want to drink a cup of coffee and perhaps eat a pastry.
Every time I go into one of these places, even if not all the seats are taken, these cheap fucks have their bags and laptops and sundry materials strewn everywhere. As such, there's no space to have a cuppa and a danish.
Fuck those people. Make them spare Wifi *outside* the restaurant just like the other bums spare change there.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 02, @04:15AM
You sound like an asshole. I bet you use the wifi and you don't give your change to the bums either.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 02, @04:20AM
I carry a spare hotspot with me in case there isn't wifi where I am, and I leave my wifi open for anyone to use. So what happens when I'm in these idiots' coffee shop using my own wifi, and other people join me? I really don't think they bothered to consider the possibilities here.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 02, @04:30AM
If you are in a busy high-expense location and can't affordably expand, you'll be limited by table space. You want customers to eat/drink and then leave ASAP.
If you are in a normal location, you need to encourage people to stop by. Tables are free. Maybe too many tables are free, and you sometimes look like you might be closed or otherwise unappealing.
Reply to This