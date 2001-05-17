The public defender's office in Alameda County, California, has recently appealed a local judge's recent rejection of its demands to fix an upgraded court software. That software led to the unconstitutional and erroneous jailing of some of its clients.

"These delays and errors violate Government Code § 69844's express requirement that Superior Court clerks enter judicial orders 'forthwith,' as well as the constitutional right to a complete and accurate record on appeal and the Fourth Amendment prohibition upon unlawful arrests and illegal searches," Charles Denton, an assistant public defender, wrote in his April 10 brief.

[...] As part of his March 2017 ruling, Superior Court Judge Morris Jacobson noted that, while a state law mandates that such court records be kept "forthwith," it does not specify that such records be processed within 24 hours. Instead, the law stipulates that records should be processed within an unspecified "reasonable" time.