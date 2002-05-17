from the cheaper-circuses dept.
ESPN, which laid off 100 people this week, has a multitude of problems, but the basic one is this: It pays too much for content and costs too much for consumers.
That didn't used to matter because, thanks to the way the cable industry "bundled" channels, cable customers were forced to pay for it even if they never watched it. Now, however, as the cable bundle slowly disintegrates, it matters a lot.
[...] But it's a pipe dream to think that ESPN will ever make the kind of profits ($6.4 billion in 2014) that it once did, for two reasons. First, as is the case with so many other industries, the internet has both shined a light on the flaws of the cable model and exploited them. What was the main flaw of the cable model? It was that consumers had to pay for channels they never watched.
And now they don't.
It turns out that there were lots of people, including sports fans, who resented having to pay for the most expensive channel in the bundle. The popularity of streaming led to "cord cutting," but it also caused cable companies to begin offering less expensive "skinny bundles," some of which don't include ESPN.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 02, @02:59PM
About the only thing people watch live TV for is sports, and sports fans are willing to pay. All the other channels, cable or otherwise, will be forced to go through major changes, due to newcomers like Netflix and others, but ESPN will survive.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 02, @03:02PM
If the public would fund stadiums, sports teams wouldn't have such huge expenses. If sports teams didn't have such huge expenses, rights to the games wouldn't cost so much.
