For the past nine years, millions of Intel desktop and server chips have harbored a security flaw that can exploited to remotely control and infect vulnerable systems with spyware.

Specifically, the bug is in Intel's Active Management Technology (AMT), Standard Manageability (ISM) and Small Business Technology (SBT) firmware versions 6 to 11.6. According to Chipzilla, the security hole allows "an unprivileged attacker to gain control of the manageability features provided by these products."

That means hackers exploiting the flaw can log into a vulnerable computer's hardware – right under the nose of the operating system – and silently snoop on users, read and make changes to files, install virtually undetectable malware, and so on. This is potentially possible across the network because AMT has direct access to the network hardware, and with local access.

These management features have been available in various Intel chipsets for nearly a decade, starting with the Nehalem Core i7 in 2008, all the way up to Kaby Lake Core parts in 2017. Crucially, the vulnerability lies at the very heart of a machine's silicon, out of sight of the running operating system, applications and any antivirus.

It can only be fully fixed with a firmware-level update, and it is present in millions of chips. It is effectively a backdoor into computers all over the world.