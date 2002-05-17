from the Get-Me-Outta-Here! dept.
An Australian man has been handcuffed and locked up in a US detention centre after apparently breaching his visa conditions by just over one hour.
Sydney man Baxter Reid, 26, was in the US on a five-year visa and had travelled to Canada as part of a requirement for him to exit and re-enter America every six months to keep his visa valid.
But his American girlfriend Heather Kansco said Reid was arrested by US Border Patrol officers on 23 April after delays receiving clearance to cross into Canada meant he breached his visa conditions by just over an hour.
According to Kansco's account, the couple were given "the runaround" for more than four hours at the US-Canada border. By the time Canadian authorities referred them back to US Border Patrol, Reid had "technically violated his visa requirements".
"The US Border Patrol ended up taking Baxter away, because after waiting for hours with the Canadians, he ... was illegally in the US for a SINGLE HOUR," wrote Kansco.
A Canberra man has been detained in the United States for reportedly overstaying his visa by less than two hours.
... Mr Reid's brother, Alexander, said Canadian officials did not want to let Baxter through because his visa was close to expiring. "Because they had kept him, his visa had expired by 90 minutes," he said.
"He wants to go back home, but he wants to go of his own accord," Alexander said. "He doesn't want to get deported because he still wants to go back to the US because that's where his girlfriend lives."
"He wants to get a court date so he can say to the judge 'I was leaving [of] my own accord, I don't want to stay here illegally'," he said.
"But unfortunately a court date can be anywhere from a few weeks to six months.
"He could be locked up in detention for months only because his visa expired by 90 minutes."
Offering (forced) accommodation for free (on tax money) for at least a few weeks will prove a good investment in advertising the US tourism industry, right?
(Score: 2) by Nerdfest on Tuesday May 02, @05:58PM
This is not overly surprising. The CBP have been Mr. Trump's brownshirts/SS for the past couple of months. It seems like visitors are no longer welcome.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 02, @05:59PM (10 children)
I can't believe we let this demagogue idiot ruin our relationship not only with our neighbors (on whom we rely for extremely valuable workers who come here to perform jobs that no one else wants to do and thus boost our economy greatly) but also just bludgeoning anyone who happens to step out of line.
If this isn't fascism, I don't know what is. This is literally what the Gestapo used to do! I weep for my country. If we had true Democracy, and not this horrible electoral college mumbo jumbo from an archaic and ignorant past, none of this would be happening. We'd be so much better off.
But leave it to my country full of rural and suburban idiots who thought Trump and his policies were, for some reason, good for this country instead of actual progressive values. The world is more connected than ever before. Borders are a thing of the past, and so is Gestapo-esque garbage like this!
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Tuesday May 02, @06:03PM (7 children)
Not my fault. I didn't vote for Her Donald.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 02, @06:08PM
You didn't vote for "Her" or "Donald" ?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 02, @06:16PM (5 children)
The Holocaust wasn't your fault either.
Neither was slavery, or the Crusades, or the Rape of Nanking, or Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
But are you going to sit around and let them happen again?
"Oh, it can't happen here!" is what Germans were telling themselves about Hitler's anti-Semitic rants before his eventual takeover.
"Oh, it can't happen here!" we told ourselves in 2015 about Trump being elected and deporting undocumented citizens en masse.
"Oh, it can't happen here!" you chuckle to yourself, as the Trumpen SS kicks in your door for using the now-illegal operating system known as "Linux" which has been deemed a cyberweapon and a hazard to national security by not having pre-installed backdoors by the Trumpenreichstag and NSA.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 02, @06:24PM (3 children)
But are you going to sit around and let them happen again?
Yep. Because I have absolutely no idea what else I could possibly do at this point.
This is what Americans wanted, so I hope they're happy with it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 02, @06:30PM (2 children)
Damn right this is what Americans wanted! Is my America Made Great Again yet??
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 02, @06:49PM (1 child)
No, not yet. Have patience!
I'm guessing by summer next year, there will be a compelling reason for Der Trump to ask for emergency powers. Watch the stock market towards the end of this summer for the first event that sets it all into motion.
Stay away from major cities after it's happened. That means that right now it's time to prepare. Do you have a bug-out bag? Do you have a spare gas can for when the car dies on the side of the road?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 02, @06:52PM
I'm an urban looter. Leave your valuables when you bug out. Thanks!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 02, @06:28PM
Your idiotic story about Linux being outlawed makes no sense anymore since every Android phone runs Linux and there are more Linux kernels installed than any other kernel in history. Update your bullshit for modern times please. Stupid motherfucker.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 02, @06:06PM
Good news, idiot, your peers have all voted to execute you for ... oh I dunno, let's see ... not respecting women. Since we have a direct democracy where the majority rules with no limits to mob power, you are now dead.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 02, @06:24PM
the Electoral College doesn't create the rules nor define their implementation (aka policy). Yes there was some wishful thinking that electors might have done something different with their votes. but, alas. Here we are.
The Electoral College also gave us Obama, for better or worse. and so on.
Ultimately it comes down to all of us. Yet we are so good at deferring individual responsibilities. Thus we have republic style governments in the US (state & federal).
We all seem to want this illusion of individual, direct "choice", yet we inevitably choose various forms of delegating said choice, in so many areas, not just governance. We all seem to admire some degree of iron fist under the iron glove, especially when we feel there is some group if us who just deserve it "they were either born losers or are losers by choice", so we can feel like "winners", at least for the moment's meme cycle.
Turkey doesnt have Electoral College, and yet look what they've just voted for themselves...
How's that popular vote thing looking now?
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 02, @06:02PM (3 children)
America will fuck you up. I know because I'm an expert at pissing off everyone all the time.
Due to excessive bad posting from this IP or Subnet, comment posting has temporarily been disabled. If it's you, consider this a chance to sit in the timeout corner. If it's someone else, this is a chance to hunt them down. If you think this is unfair, please email fuckers@soylentnews.org with your MD5'd IPID and SubnetID, which are "piss" and "off".
AHAHAHAH. Fuck you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 02, @06:06PM (2 children)
+1 Funny for bold text content only.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 02, @06:13PM (1 child)
You should do more bad posting if you like the message so much.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 02, @06:25PM
That's what /. is for. I came here to get away. Still, it's funny as hell.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by its_gonna_be_yuge! on Tuesday May 02, @06:05PM (2 children)
I try to avoid going to the US as much as possible now. The US (Trump) going haywire over trade has started to cause a lot of problems on our side of the border and personally I now avoid buying US goods. If there are tomatoes from the US and Mexico side-by-side, I'll buy Mexican thank you.
Can't wait until Abe's TPP-minus-vonClownStick gets going so that our trade can be more with countries other than the US.
(Score: 2) by julian on Tuesday May 02, @06:20PM (1 child)
I don't blame you. In fact, as a sensible American, I thank you for doing what little you can to put pressure on us to do better. The rest of the world can hurt us economically to show us our behavior is unacceptable--and we deserve it.
I am expecting written apologies from all Trump supporters when the indictments start
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 02, @06:41PM
The rest of the world should hurt us Americans by not sending any more of their H1B workers to take our jobs and steal our money.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by VLM on Tuesday May 02, @06:14PM (5 children)
Following immigration law is exclusively a white privilege in the USA, we can assume "An Australian man" means white not aboriginal or east asian. And I click thru and yup, he's white. Thats the only reason the law is being enforced against him.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 02, @06:18PM
He's a white man with a girlfriend which means he must be rich. Dude should check his rich white privilege.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 02, @06:18PM (2 children)
You know what else is White Privilege?
Being too ignorant to see how you benefit from it every day.
Undocumented citizens get deported, it's business as usual.
But ONE (1) white guy gets deported for not following the rules and it's NATIONAL NEWS.
THAT is privilege. Being seen, noticed, heard amongst the sea of People of Color and undocumented citizens.
THAT is privilege. And you reek of it.
(Score: 3, Informative) by bart9h on Tuesday May 02, @06:26PM (1 child)
Except that he was NOT an undocumented citizen.
The visa only expired because he was delayed at the border. At least RTFS:
the couple were given "the runaround" for more than four hours at the US-Canada border. By the time Canadian authorities referred them back to US Border Patrol, Reid had "technically violated his visa requirements".
"The US Border Patrol ended up taking Baxter away, because after waiting for hours with the Canadians, he ... was illegally in the US for a SINGLE HOUR,"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 02, @06:53PM
Except that he was NOT an undocumented citizen.
The visa only expired because he was delayed at the border. At least RTFS:
Is that a joke? Are you trying to go full-pedant?
An expired visa means you no longer have a valid document.
40% of the undocumented immigrants to this country are here on expired visas. [politifact.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 02, @06:22PM
And I click thru and yup, he's white. Thats the only reason the law is being enforced against him.
OMG! Could this be the white genocide they keep talking about? Oh the huge man-for-me! VLM, you are such a transparent racist!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 02, @06:32PM
Whining about his visa having expired by only 90 minutes is silly. The guy just doesn't plan things out well. Obviously, keeping his visa in order should be a priority in his life. He should have made his trip to Canada weeks ago. The real question here is whether he will be allowed to straighten this out and return to his lifestyle. It seems reasonable to me, assuming no other criminal behavior, that he should be allowed to do so. I don't have a problem with his being temporarily detained.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 02, @06:33PM (3 children)
If I knew there was a legal requirement to spend time outside of the country once every 5 years or I'd go to jail, I wouldn't schedule my exit time to be within a few hours--hell even a few days before I could be thrown in jail. I'd schedule my GTFO time for a few *months* before the possibility of them throwing me in jail. What if my car breaks down? What if I get sick? What if I get delayed?
(Score: 2) by drussell on Tuesday May 02, @06:43PM
He had to leave every six months, not 5 years.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 02, @06:45PM
He tried to get away but his girlfriend was holding his head trapped between her legs.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 02, @06:54PM
Anyone who has been in the situation of having to do visa runs should have understood this. What is to say the Canadians didn't give him "the runaround" just to fuck with him.
But let's continue beating on Trump.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Tuesday May 02, @06:43PM
Offering (forced) accommodation for free (on tax money) for at least a few weeks will prove a good investment in advertising the US tourism industry, right?
Oh yeah, that investment is already paying off:
US tourism experiences a 'Trump slump' [theguardian.com]
Analysts estimate that President Trump has cost the US travel industry $185m in lost revenue, with significant drop in flight searches and bookings
