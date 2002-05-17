from the quick-AND-fast-BUT-??? dept.
Lucid Motors is one of the most exciting automotive startups since Tesla, and the big claims continue rolling in ahead of its first production car – the Air – hitting the market. We already know the base model will be cheaper than the base Tesla Model S, but a recent chat with the company has shed light on the crazy performance you can expect from its range-topping cars.
The performance potential on offer from electric cars is clear: the Tesla Model S P100D will hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than three seconds, putting it on pace with exotic hypercars, while offering seating for five and room for all their luggage. In an attempt to one up the Ludicrous best from Elon Musk, you can expect the flagship Air to hit 60 mph (98 km/h) in 2.5 seconds on its way to a top speed beyond 200 mph (322 km/h). In testing, the company has apparently seen 217 mph (349 km/h).
[...] Whereas the largest battery pack on offer in the Model S is 100 kWh, the Air will be offered with 65, 100 or 130 kWh options, delivering a maximum range of 400 miles (644 km).
[...] At the cell level, we have worked together with Samsung SDI to develop a cell chemistry that is far more tolerant of repeated fast-charging than the chemistries found in existing EVs. This means the Air will be able to fast charge repeatedly with minimal loss of battery capacity...
Would a serious competitor for the electric car crown hurt Tesla?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 02, @07:57PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 02, @08:04PM
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Tuesday May 02, @08:11PM
This car looks like a ripoff of the Tesla. Even the interior looks very much like the Model S, with the big portrait-mode touchscreen and almost no other controls. The proportions aren't as nice-looking either; it looks more bulbous in the middle. At least the front end looks unique
I'm all for making more EVs, but can't they be a little more original with the interior styling?
