from the some-things-are-just-fine-the-way-they-are dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
New data suggest that the reading public is ditching e-books and returning to the old fashioned printed word.
Sales of consumer e-books plunged 17% in the U.K. in 2016, according to the Publishers Association. Sales of physical books and journals went up by 7% over the same period, while children's books surged 16%.
The same trend is on display in the U.S., where e-book sales declined 18.7% over the first nine months of 2016, according to the Association of American Publishers. Paperback sales were up 7.5% over the same period, and hardback sales increased 4.1%.
"The print format is appealing to many and publishers are finding that some genres lend themselves more to print than others and are using them to drive sales of print books," said Phil Stokes, head of PwC's entertainment and media division in the U.K.
Stokes said that children's book have always been more popular in print, for example, and that many people prefer recipe books in hardback format.
Source: http://money.cnn.com/2017/04/27/media/ebooks-sales-real-books/index.html
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 02, @10:44PM (1 child)
I took a trip to the mall, and not only does the mall still exist, but the bookstore sells vinyl records! Amazing!
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 02, @11:15PM
I couldn'ŧ be happier since I sold my Selecŧric and wenŧ back ŧo ŧhe Remingŧon. I ŧyped ŧhis on carbon paper so I could keep a copy for my files.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday May 02, @11:02PM (2 children)
I'm not surprised. Hardcover books are a superior product compared to digital e-books. They are convenient, there is the tactile sensation of holding it, it can't be altered and most of all they are mine/yours instead of being at the whims of your e-book reader.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday May 02, @11:18PM (1 child)
Plus you don't feel at all bad about slamming a print book down as hard as you can on a big, hairy spider.
Believing a caricature of someone means you are an asshole that would rather signal virtue than understand people.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 02, @11:24PM
You should feel bad for killing spiders which are helpful predators of pests.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday May 02, @11:07PM (3 children)
With tech documents I'm getting used to pdfs, mainly for the search ability. Books to read for fun? Paper all the way.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday May 02, @11:12PM (2 children)
To kick myself in the ass for hitting Submit too soon, tech docs don't tend to get re-read once the device driver or protocol stack is written. If the company goes away and the DRM that lets me re-read that doc goes away, well that product is outdated and I've moved on anyway so I'll never notice.
A good book? I'll re-read a book 5-10-15 years later, if the DRM provider goes away and I can't read the book I bought I'm pissed.
To summarize:
A) For pleasure I prefer paper
B) For tech I'm getting to prefer pdf
C) I'll never buy anything with DRM around it.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 02, @11:20PM
DRM on a doc for a device driver or protocol stack? The hell you say! I must be spoiled rotten. I only write to spec from RFCs and the occasional RFC draft.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday May 02, @11:20PM
You know, I heard tell there were these websites that had books without DRM on them. I wouldn't know anything about that, of course. Just something I heard.
Believing a caricature of someone means you are an asshole that would rather signal virtue than understand people.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Tuesday May 02, @11:19PM
I can see many reasons to abandon ebooks for paper.
1. The hardware. Break it down to epaper and tablet/pc for reader. Both have problems.
Epaper is essentially Kindle now, unless you know about and seek out obscure products. No epaper device really delivered on the promise. Reading a novel start to end basically works on one but any other sort of book fails on current epaper due to lack of resolution, screen real estate or color. Try a work with a large table on one, the fun is guessing how it will fail.
Reading on a tablet is a vastly inferior experience vs paper, all the bad parts of a PC and many of the cramped low resolution problems of epaper, although you do get color and fast enough screen refreshes to pan around on a table... if the software (on the publication or display end) isn't broken... see epaper above. Forget reading them outside, at night in bed, etc. and be sure to stay near an outlet.
2. The DRM. The different silos of reader/app and content, the hassles of changing brand of device, and the general sense of being caught in a time warp from the 1990s and the situation with music before DRM was eliminated. And like music, the 'product' the pirates offer is easier to obtain and often better. Not a good place for 'legitimate' ebook sellers to be in.
3. Amazon. They are the 900lb gorilla in the room. They have pretty much driven everyone else out of business with their 'sell everything at a loss and make it up on volume and stock appreciation' business model but when they make everyone a 'take it or leave it' offer they have to expect some people to tell em to keep their Kindle. I will occasionally buy physical goods from them but have never and will never make the mistake of buying into their walled garden. I'm not alone in that attitude but probably not enough to keep B&N or BAM alive much longer.... alas. Hopefully paper books still remain a thing.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by julian on Tuesday May 02, @11:22PM
You can't beat paper books for longevity. The oldest book in my library is from the late 19th Century. Good luck reading epub or mobi files in the 22nd Century, even without DRM.
I am expecting written apologies from all Trump supporters when the indictments start
Reply to This