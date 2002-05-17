17/05/02/1634218 story
The CBC has an article about the surviving works of art and architecture from Expo 67, which opened 27 April 1967.
Expo 67 may have opened a half century ago today, but it's 2017 that seems kind of old by comparison.
The art and architectural legacy of Montreal's 1967 International and Universal Exhibition — few, but impressive — litter Canada's landscape like the ruins of a fantastical future to which we somehow, somewhere lost the thread.
Found as far away as Newfoundland, Expo 67's remnants continue to exude some of the weird, wondrous magic of that Summer of Love in Montreal, when anything and everything seemed possible
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Wednesday May 03, @05:05AM
They missed the computer revolution? And thus the predicted future did go another path..
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @05:09AM
If not for the time wasting distraction of the internet, we would have colonies on Mars by now.
Instead the greatest minds of the past 50 years are working on maximizing "likes" and delivering clickbait.
