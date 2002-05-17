Expo 67 may have opened a half century ago today, but it's 2017 that seems kind of old by comparison.

The art and architectural legacy of Montreal's 1967 International and Universal Exhibition — few, but impressive — litter Canada's landscape like the ruins of a fantastical future to which we somehow, somewhere lost the thread.

Found as far away as Newfoundland, Expo 67's remnants continue to exude some of the weird, wondrous magic of that Summer of Love in Montreal, when anything and everything seemed possible