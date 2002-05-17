from the on-the-periphery dept.
The massive Arab Spring protests that began in late December 2010 and spread from North Africa to the Middle East generated huge crowds and had quick and profound effects—including the overthrow of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, who had held a firm grip on the country for decades.
Was this the work of people at the core of networks trying for years to create such a movement? Not according to research by Zachary Steinert-Threlkeld, assistant professor of public policy at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs.
In a paper published in American Political Science Review, Steinert-Threlkeld argues that individuals not central to a social network may be more responsible for generating collective action and driving protest than those at the center. Steinert-Threlkeld calls his theory of the periphery's ability to mobilize "spontaneous collective action."
"Protests occur as a result of decentralized coordination of individuals, and this coordination helps explain fluctuating levels of protest," Steinert-Threlkeld wrote.
[...] "Having someone tell you, 'Hey, I'm going to protest tomorrow' is much less impactful than having multiple people tell you they are protesting tomorrow," he said. Large groups of people, as opposed to a few central individuals, are able to discuss "where to go, how to get there, when to go," as well as what is going on once there, Steinert-Threlkeld added. In addition, individuals debating whether or not to protest must receive a credible signal that large numbers of people are protesting.
The Mubarak regime initially arrested the leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood because it assumed they were the only ones able to organize such large protests.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday May 03, @06:26AM (3 children)
Color revolutions, the perception of strength in numbers. That perception, backed by American force, was successful in Eastern Europe. The few successes in the Arab world are attributed to the tendency of Arab nations to be more innately repressive, with a discordant culture, than Western nations.
You can think about it as being a rubber-band stretched to tension on opposite ends, because that's how cognitive dissonance works to the advantage of those who wish to subjugate you. It's not unlike the programming of cults.
On the personal level, having to outwardly express a conservative (to say the least) view while in private life indulging in acts (homosexuality, for example, which in its repressed but expressed form runs rampant throughout the Arab world) which often result in public beatings or even death once discovered.
Unfortunately, viral trends which are on the tip of a population's tongue can be controlled by the very same social media which can set a trend on fire or kill it in its tracks -- and if the stakes are high enough, chances are that the opposition has played its own hand with it's own information salvo, or has called your bluff and responded violently on the battlefield.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday May 03, @06:34AM (2 children)
I'd like to add (sorry, self-replies are obnoxious) that Trump in his earlier days of the presidency curiously emphasized good relations with Egypt publicly. The reason for that is not only that Egypt is a strategic asset but was beginning to cozy up to Russia rather than the U.S.
Interviews with the recent Egyptian leadership [washingtonpost.com] reveal some tidbits of information.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @06:45AM (1 child)
