The controversial show about teen suicide millions of your friends on Twitter are talking about is getting increased content warnings.
The move is the latest in the conversation about the Netflix original program "13 Reasons Why", coming as a response to the backlash and concern about the show's suitability for young viewers.
The streamer released a statement Monday promising to "add an additional viewer warning card before the first episode." It has also "strengthened the messaging and resource language in the existing cards for episodes that contain graphic subject matter, including the URL 13ReasonsWhy.info."
Mental health organisations in Australia reported increased calls and emails since the program's launch in March. In April, New Zealand's classification body ruled that Netflix would have to display a clear warning for the entire series as well as individual episodes, branding it with the region's first ever RP18 rating. The new classification -- created for the program -- recommends people under the age of 18 watch the program only under the supervision of a parent or guardian.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday May 03, @12:08PM (2 children)
I've seen a lot of headlines about this show in the past 48 hours. Content so edgy, it causes existential distress in IRL teens!
Netflix has a lot of original shows now. Chances are I never would have noticed this one if it hadn't been for the controversy. Governments just Streisanded suicide.
Crisis Text Line - If you are immediately concerned about yourself or a friend, reach out for help, TEXT: 741741
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
(Score: 2) by WizardFusion on Wednesday May 03, @12:22PM
That number is only good for a small number of people.
If you want to help everyone, try linking to a full (as possible) list of organisations from around the world...
https://www.iasp.info/resources/Crisis_Centres/ [iasp.info]
(Score: 2) by Nerdfest on Wednesday May 03, @12:23PM
I would have thought a simple warning like "Warning! This is fictional entertainment, not an instructional video" would have sufficed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @12:32PM
From the context, I think this is meant as something bad, with the implicit assumption the problems are caused by the show. But I think it could rather be a good sign: Viewers who already have those issues get aware that it's not just them, and seek help.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @12:37PM (1 child)
Come on, Netflix! First 'Orange is the New Black' gets kidnapped, then you have an outage. I bet the outage happened because you got hacked again.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @12:43PM
