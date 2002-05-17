Various news outlets are reporting that Bill Shine has been replaced as co-president of Fox News Channel. Suzanne Scott has replaced him. In possibly related news, there are reports that 21st Century Fox, which owns Fox News Channel, is in talks with the Blackstone Group (a private equity investment firm) to purchase Tribune Media, a U.S. broadcasting chain.

In the UK, 21st Century Fox has requested permission from the government's Office of Communications to increase its ownership in Sky News; in April the network dismissed commentator Bill O'Reilly after paying out settlements in multiple sexual harassment lawsuits regarding Mr. O'Reilly.

