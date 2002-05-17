from the fit-and-proper-yet? dept.
Various news outlets are reporting that Bill Shine has been replaced as co-president of Fox News Channel. Suzanne Scott has replaced him. In possibly related news, there are reports that 21st Century Fox, which owns Fox News Channel, is in talks with the Blackstone Group (a private equity investment firm) to purchase Tribune Media, a U.S. broadcasting chain.
In the UK, 21st Century Fox has requested permission from the government's Office of Communications to increase its ownership in Sky News; in April the network dismissed commentator Bill O'Reilly after paying out settlements in multiple sexual harassment lawsuits regarding Mr. O'Reilly.
Fox News Chief Resigns
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Roger Ailes is to resign as chairman and CEO of Fox News. Rupert Murdoch is to take over Ailes' responsibilities. The resignation comes after accusations of sexual harassment. It is rumoured that he will receive $40 million as he leaves, but that he will be subject to a non-compete agreement.
Ailes had been with Fox News since its founding in 1996. Prior to that, he was a Republican political consultant.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @03:23AM
(Score: 3, Interesting) by jmorris on Wednesday May 03, @03:26AM (1 child)
Rupert was smart enough to realize the half of the country that wasn't coastal and blue was underserved. He is exiting and his children aren't so business savvy, more interested in what their peers in polite society think. FNC has eliminated pretty much their entire executive and onscreen talent stable in the year since the kids have taken over the business. And we still haven't seen the end of it, Hannity won't last the year and probably not the summer and if the rumor mill is to believed, few who were hired by Ailes will survive.
This means the executive and talent stack of a news channel that proved itself more than capable of ratings dominance is currently available. (Or languishing at MSNBC like Greta and MeAgain... doubt anyone cares about Kelly though.) Care to wager how long that situation remains? All that remains is somebody with a) the cash and b) the media influence to get cable carriage to put the right deal together and rumors are that is already happening.
In the end, the winning move would have been to simply spin FNC out and sell it as a going concern instead of spitefully murdering it to grease regulatory approval for their planned M&A activity.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Wednesday May 03, @03:43AM
Another possibility. Someone puts together: a) good team b) internet video channel
The team is good enough to get high view numbers which brings advertising money. That will fund a satellite feed. And some other channel(s) will feel the competition.
