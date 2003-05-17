Stories
New Windows 10 S Only Runs Software From Windows Store

posted by charon on Wednesday May 03, @06:11PM   Printer-friendly
from the no-one-saw-that-coming dept.
Hardware OS

takyon and butthurt write:

Microsoft has announced a new version of Windows called Windows 10 S. It only runs apps from the Windows Store, and is positioned between Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro, both of which can run third party applications. Microsoft also announced a new line of Surface laptops running the OS. The laptops have been described as competing with either Google's Chromebooks or Apple's MacBook Air, and aimed at students:

Windows 10 S is Windows 10 with its wings slightly clipped: it can only run apps from the Windows Store, disabling compatibility with the enormous breadth of Windows programs out there, which in the educational context translates to better security, consistent performance, focus for students, and improved battery life. It's cheaper and less versatile than Windows 10 Pro, which is exactly what schools are looking for (and the thing that's had them gravitating toward Google's Chrome OS in recent times).

[...] Immediately upon its introduction, Windows 10 S spans a price range from $189 to $2,199 (for the top Surface Laptop spec). So is this a straightforward and affordable solution for mass educational deployment? Or is it a super streamlined operating system for powering extremely desirable and long-lasting laptops? Yes. Microsoft's answer to both of those things is yes. It's not impossible to achieve both goals with the same software, of course, but it is difficult to position the OS in people's minds.

[...] The Windows on ARM effort is going to be rekindled by the end of this year, and Windows 10 S is the likeliest candidate to be the OS of choice for those new computers, in which case the significance of the S label will once again be complicated. Come the holidays, buying a Windows 10 S PC could mean getting either an Intel or an ARM machine, it could mean cheap and cheerful or it could be a premium portable.

Also at the Washington Post, Engadget, Laptop Mag, and Business Insider.

As well as BGR, Mashable, The Independent, PC World, Tech Radar, ZDNet, Ars Technica, Fossbytes, TechCrunch #1, TechCrunch #2, Venture Beat, and The Street.

What do you think the 'S' stands for?

Previously: Ask Soylent: Ramifications of Removing Windows Store from Enterprise Installs?
Microsoft Adds Store App-Only Restriction as Option in Windows 10

Original Submission #1Original Submission #2


«  Female Dragonflies Fake Death to Avoid Lusting Males

Microsoft Adds Store App-Only Restriction as Option in Windows 10 35 comments

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Microsoft has added a setting to Windows 10 that will let users restrict new software installation to only those apps hosted in the Windows Store. The option debuted in the latest version of Windows 10 Insider, the preview program which gives participants an early peek at the next feature upgrade as Microsoft builds it. That version, labeled 15042, was released Friday.

With the setting at its most stringent, Windows 10 will block the installation of Win32 software -- the traditional legacy applications that continue to make up the vast bulk of the Windows ecosystem -- and allow users to install only apps from the Windows Store, Microsoft's marketplace. Other settings allow software installation from any source, or, while allowing that, put a preference on those from the Windows Store.

Unless Microsoft removes them, the options will appear in the next Windows 10 feature upgrade, dubbed "Creators Update," which is to launch in March or April.

-- submitted from IRC

Original Submission

Ask Soylent: Ramifications of Removing Windows Store from Enterprise Installs? 30 comments

ngarrang writes:

In an enterprise environment where I control the apps that I install for my users, what are the ramifications of removing the Windows store and all of its apps from my Windows 10 setups?

Original Submission

  • (Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Wednesday May 03, @06:22PM (2 children)

    by maxwell demon (1608) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday May 03, @06:22PM (#503815) Journal

    What do you think the 'S' stands for?

    Snare.

    The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @06:42PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @06:42PM (#503830)

      What do you think the 'S' stands for?

      I was thinking Sucks.

    • (Score: 2) by bart9h on Wednesday May 03, @06:50PM

      by bart9h (767) on Wednesday May 03, @06:50PM (#503844)

      Slave

  • (Score: 2) by Snow on Wednesday May 03, @06:27PM (1 child)

    by Snow (1601) on Wednesday May 03, @06:27PM (#503816) Journal

    Finally, a laptop with all the functionality of WinRT but with a premium price point. The Windows store has all the software I could ever want. Want to relive the glory days of minesweeper? Only $5! Want some Majong? $20!

    I also get so confused when using Google. Chrome? Firefox? Opera? What are these things? They are all shit compared to IE/Edge. Finally, I can have someone else decide what I should be running on my computer. Choosing has just become too hard.

    This thing is going to be so great, I feel like I should probably wear a helmet when I use it.

  • (Score: 2) by shortscreen on Wednesday May 03, @06:34PM (1 child)

    by shortscreen (2252) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday May 03, @06:34PM (#503820) Journal

    While I have zero interest in ever using this, I am curious as to how they went about killing compatibility with 99% of Windows software. Is it purely a locked-down variant of Win10? Or did they go through and cut out a bunch of legacy crap that would no longer be needed, and actually save some GB of disk space?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @06:44PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @06:44PM (#503834)

      There's probably some special cert or bit of code added via the store.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @06:39PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @06:39PM (#503827)

    slave, obviously.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @06:43PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @06:43PM (#503833)

    And they faced legal action [wikipedia.org] over the simple act of including Internet Explorer with Windows, but no other options (though users could download them themselves)?

    It's amazing just how much more corrupt our country has become in less than two decades. Stuff like this is bringing me ever more towards the anti-regulatory camp. When rules and regulations simply don't apply or are not enforced (or ineffectively enforced) again regards to mega-scale corporations, they really serve little purpose other than to inhibit competition.

(1)