Leaked Document on Facebook's Marketing to Teenagers

posted by charon on Wednesday May 03, @07:42PM   Printer-friendly
from the buy-now! dept.
News

butthurt writes:

News Corp's news.com.au reports on an internal document leaked from Facebook:

The confidential document dated this year detailed how by monitoring posts, comments and interactions on the site, Facebook can figure out when people as young as 14 feel "defeated", "overwhelmed", "stressed", "anxious", "nervous", "stupid", "silly", "useless", and a "failure".

Such information gathered through a system dubbed sentiment analysis could be used by advertisers to target young Facebook users when they are potentially more vulnerable.

Facebook has apologised and says it will investigate.

The story originally appeared in News Corp's The Australian, where it is pay-walled.

Additional coverage:

Original Submission #1Original Submission #2


  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @07:45PM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @07:45PM (#503890)

    Teens don't use Facebook because parents use Facebook. That's what the cool cats in the know told me.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @07:57PM (2 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @07:57PM (#503899)

      +1 because spread it around until it becomes true.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @07:47PM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @07:47PM (#503891)

    That's your business model. Why the apology?

    • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday May 03, @07:49PM (2 children)

      by bob_super (1357) on Wednesday May 03, @07:49PM (#503892)

      Also part of the business model: apologize for unpleasant behavior, promise to investigate, run script to rename.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @07:52PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @07:52PM (#503895)

        , and fire the intern who ran the script.

      • (Score: 3, Interesting) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday May 03, @07:57PM

        by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday May 03, @07:57PM (#503898) Homepage Journal

        Relevant Supporting Article. [theguardian.com]

        The highlights:

        " If the intention of Facebook’s public relations spin is to give the impression that such targeting is not even possible on their platform, I’m here to tell you I believe they’re lying through their teeth...

        ...Facebook deploys a political advertising sales team, specialized by political party, and charged with convincing deep-pocketed politicians that they do have the kind of influence needed to alter the outcome of elections...

        ...I’ll illustrate with an anecdote from my Facebook days. Someone on the data science team had cooked up a new tool that recommended Facebook Pages users should like. And what did this tool start spitting out? Every ethnic stereotype you can imagine. We killed the tool when it recommended then president Obama if a user had 'liked' rapper Jay Z. While that was a statistical fact – people who liked Jay Z were more likely to like Obama – it was one of the statistical truths Facebook couldn’t be seen espousing.

        I disagreed. Jay Z is a millionaire music tycoon*, so what if we associate him with the president? In our current world, there’s a long list of Truths That Cannot Be Stated Publicly, even though there’s plenty of data suggesting their correctness, and this was one of them. "

        The entire article is still worth reading. Don't get shucked by the Zuck, especially if that dickhead thinks he can run for president in 2020.

        * Note: Jay Z is not only a tycoon, but another kind of coon

  • (Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday May 03, @08:00PM (3 children)

    by VLM (445) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday May 03, @08:00PM (#503903)

    feel "defeated", "overwhelmed", "stressed", "anxious", "nervous", "stupid", "silly", "useless", and a "failure"

    Well, ya gotta be realistic, if you're a teen on facebook, nobody hangs out on FB anymore except cat lady auntie with her 75 cute little smootchins cutie cutie oh I just love my little kitties don't I oh look at my post of little kitty kitty isn't that the most precious kitty face ever ... so yeah, if I had to hang out on that social media site, I'd probably be watching that netflix 13 series they were warning us about.

    I mean in my day, kids would get their books dumped or kick me signs on their back or WTF, I guess in 2017 beta tier teens get stuck "socializing" with their moms and cat lady aunties on FB, while the cool kids trade hot sexting pics on snapchat or maybe gain access to tindr somehow or shitpost on 4chan /pol/ or whatever is a good time today, the only thing thats certain is its probably not FB.

    Also I had some bad days as a teen my self but I never felt all nine of those at once. Surely they meant an "or" not an "and"? Although see above, if you're a teen still using grannies legacy facebook to connect with lonely cat ladies, you're probably not terribly happy, so maybe in that situation?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @08:07PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @08:07PM (#503909)

      Grandma Got a Facebook [youtube.com]

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @08:12PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @08:12PM (#503915)

      gain access to tindr somehow

      Is this facetious?

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @08:21PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @08:21PM (#503920)

        He means grindr.

