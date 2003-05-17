Stories
The Ecological 'Pawprint' of Domestic Dogs is Much Greater Than Previously Realised

posted by charon on Wednesday May 03, @10:47PM
from the humans-aren't-number-one-by-a-mile? dept.
Phoenix666 writes:

Our latest research reveals that the ecological "pawprint" of domestic dogs is much greater than previously realised.

Using the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, we counted how many species are negatively affected by dogs, assessed the prevalence of different types of impacts, and identified regions with the greatest number of affected species.

Dogs are third-most-damaging mammal

We found that dogs are implicated in the extinction of at least 11 species, including the Hawaiian Rail and the Tonga Ground Skink. Dogs are also a known or potential threat to 188 threatened species worldwide: 96 mammal, 78 bird, 22 reptile and three amphibian species. This includes 30, two of which are classed as "possibly extinct".

These numbers place dogs in the number three spot after cats and rodents as the world's most damaging invasive mammalian predators.

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by J_Darnley on Wednesday May 03, @10:54PM (3 children)

    by J_Darnley (5679) on Wednesday May 03, @10:54PM (#504023)

    Man isn't the most damaging invasive mammalian predator? We don't even crack the top 3?

    • (Score: 2, Funny) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday May 03, @11:00PM

      by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday May 03, @11:00PM (#504027) Homepage Journal

      Wholesome American White folk who own cats and dogs don't allow our animals to attack endangered species. Our animals are fed by our own hand and the occasional vermin or critter, but we breed them responsibly and don't let our litters go feral.

    • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @11:01PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @11:01PM (#504028)

      Humans aren't invasive, unless you count Mexicans.

      Build the Wall!

    • (Score: 1) by charon on Wednesday May 03, @11:11PM

      by charon (5660) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday May 03, @11:11PM (#504034)
      Yep, color me baffled too. I can only assume we're not counted because on a scale that includes humans, other animals are an insignificant blip.

  • (Score: 4, Insightful) by Unixnut on Wednesday May 03, @11:00PM

    by Unixnut (5779) on Wednesday May 03, @11:00PM (#504026)

    I think the word you are looking for is "successful". This is evolution in action. They are better predators than whatever species were there before, so they end up on top.

    If one day they cease being as well suited due to a better predator appearing (or their prey has evolved defences), then we shall see a reversal in their population, until they improve to fit the situation or they themselves go extinct.

    Species go extinct all the time, but at the same time the rest of life evolves and alters, and one day new species will form the same way old ones branched out in the past.

  • (Score: 2) by its_gonna_be_yuge! on Wednesday May 03, @11:08PM

    by its_gonna_be_yuge! (6454) on Wednesday May 03, @11:08PM (#504032)

    Skinky, I hardly knew ye.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @11:15PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @11:15PM (#504037)

    Survival of the fittest. Not 'invasive', 'damaging' or other such nonsense.

    • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday May 03, @11:22PM

      by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday May 03, @11:22PM (#504043) Homepage Journal

      Wait until those Javelinas and gophers rape your nice landscaping and eat all your vegetables.

      Oh, city folk are ya? Well, those ants and bedbugs and termites will eat your place too, just a lot slower.

