17/05/03/1348259 story
posted by martyb on Thursday May 04, @01:52AM
from the lets-party-like-its-1999 dept.
from the lets-party-like-its-1999 dept.
MP3 decoding was already free and got recently included in Fedora. But now, encoding is also free according to Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS: "On April 23, 2017, Technicolor's mp3 licensing program for certain mp3 related patents and software of Technicolor and Fraunhofer IIS has been terminated." The Wikipedia MP3 article confirms that.
So, do you still use an MP3 library or have you switched to another format or means of listening to music such as (spying built-in) streaming services?
The MP3 Format is now Patent Free | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 8 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday May 04, @01:58AM
Some, jeez, 17 years ago I encoded my CDs with ogg. Couldn't find a player to support it.
Some, jeez, 10 years ago got a huge hard drive and encoded my CDs with flac. Couldn't find a player to support it.
Now, I just use MP3. Yeah, I can use flacsquish or somesuch to convert flac to MP3, but fark it. I just save everything as 320 VBS and burn stuff to a USB drive when I want to listen to it. I listen to most of my music either driving or riding my bike (phone playing MP3).
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 04, @02:05AM (1 child)
Third Fraunhofer FA in one day! This has to be some kind of record! Should we celebrate, or have we been boughtened?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 04, @02:20AM
Those wacky Germans. What will they patent next?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 04, @02:05AM (2 children)
Pandora uses M4A audio/mp4. I don't listen to Pandora myself. Everyone except me listens to Pandora. Pandora is to streaming music as Xerox is to photocopying.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 04, @02:06AM (1 child)
Amazon Alexa is the new Pandora.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 04, @02:13AM
Except when I visit small businesses I don't hear shopkeepers asking Alexa to play music for the customers. I do hear ads for Pandora between tracks.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Thursday May 04, @02:18AM
I encoded all my stuff to 160kbps Ogg Vorbis long ago, and stuck with it.
Unlike some other people who say they "can't find a player for it", I never had that problem.
I use Linux on my desktop, so playing Oggs has never been a problem there.
I have an Android phone. It plays Oggs just fine.
I bought a Mazda that plays music from a USB thumb drive. It plays Oggs just fine too.
Hard drive space is much cheaper now than it was 10-15 years ago, and USB thumb drives are rather large too, so I plan to re-rip all my CDs soon into FLAC format as well as 192kbps Vorbis to make sure nothing's lost to failed CDs. I wouldn't mind switching to Opus but I'm not sure my phone and car support that, but I'll check first.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Thursday May 04, @02:27AM
One aspect that may have importance is if there's a free source code available to implement a decoder for embedded platforms like ARM Cortex or MIPS, even better with encoding too. Sometimes machine code optimizations are needed which is not something most people can muster. Embedded platforms enables portable players without dependence on benevolent Appoogle.
There are some standalone mp3 decode/encode chips like VS1011 [spurtikus.de] which now can be freely used. Ie no-one can claim patent on the format of your sound library.
Reply to This