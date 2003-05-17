from the this-makes-the-MPAA-sad dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
When Skytorrents first showed up, advertising an ad-free and privacy-focused service, we were skeptical. They wouldn't be the first to start this way but change their tune when visitors started coming in.
[...] "We will NEVER place any ads. The site will remain ad-free or it will shut down. When our funds dry up, we will go for donations. We can also handover to someone with similar intent, interests, and the goal of a private and ad-free world," Skytorrents' operator informed us.
[...] Users will not be able to create an account, for example, as that created a weak spot. The same is true for Javascript, which isn't used at all.
"For example, using a CDN breaches user privacy. As far as complete privacy is concerned, either there is complete privacy or zero privacy. For maintaining complete privacy, we do not use cookies, java scripts or user logins. We also do not have any moderators," Skytorrents informed us.
Damn, even we use cookies for log-ins.
Source: https://torrentfreak.com/skytorrents-a-refreshing-ad-free-and-privacy-focused-torrent-site-170430/
(Score: 1) by idiot_king on Thursday May 04, @03:45AM (1 child)
Now you can illegally download movies without having to watch ads!
Where is your sense of morality, SN?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday May 04, @03:54AM
Information wants to be free (of ads).
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 04, @03:51AM
LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL
Reply to This