from the where's-the-mash? dept.
For decades, various manufacturers have dabbled in flat-proof bicycle tires that have a solid or foam-filled core. The problem is, those tires tend to be heavy, plus there's no way of adjusting their firmness. Italian startup MrWolf is now offering an alternative, in the form of the Banger. Not only is it lighter and more adjustable than a solid tire, but it reportedly also gives mountain bikers a smoother ride than they'd get with regular tires.
Designed specifically for mountain bikes and e-bikes, the Banger is a loop of "technopolymer" (i.e: a proprietary low-density foam) that sits inside a regular third-party tubeless tire. Once installed, it occupies 95 percent of the tire's inner volume, which would otherwise be filled with air. That does still leave some room for air, however, so it remains possible to adjust the hardness according to rider weight, trail conditions, or other factors.
The rider can still continue on the Banger in the event of a tire puncture.
Also at MTB magazine.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 04, @08:44AM
Tubeless tires? And for the ones that do, how many of those bike tire sidewalls are stiff enough unpressurized to keep from debeading when all they have in them is this foam and 0 percent air anyway?
If you can get the tubeless tire on the rim with this foam inside of it, then it stands to reason if the tire is unpressurized, the bead is pliant enough to pop out under the load of unpressurized road conditions, just like a car tire.
This really doesn't sound like a net positive to me, especially given the premium it probably costs compared to regular bike tires, and the difference in difficulty to replace one of these out in the field, compared to a regular tube and pump which can easily fit inside of a bike pack, or in the triangle of the frame on most modern style road/mountain bikes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 04, @09:10AM
The water shields in Timelime by Michael Crichton were reinforced with an inner lining inspired by the inner tube of a tire, making for a water filled tire design. The quantum Wheeler foam was used as a conduit for time travel in the novel. Put these two things together and you have a foam filled tire. So it took 18 years for these guys to appropriate two ideas from a science fiction novel?
