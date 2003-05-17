Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 19 submissions in the queue.

Welsh Linux Mint-Using Terror Nerd Jailed for 8 Years

posted by charon on Thursday May 04, @10:05AM   Printer-friendly
from the using-linux-is-not-a-crime dept.
News

Phoenix666 writes:

Linux Mint terrorist Samata Ullah has been jailed for eight years by Cardiff Crown Court.

Ullah, as we reported on Friday, was caught with, among other things, a USB cufflink loaded with a copy of the Linux distro.

The former insurance worker pleaded guilty to five terrorism charges, including being a member of Islamic State and two charges of possessing terrorist material.

Vice's Motherboard offshoot had a look round his "basic Wordpress" blog aimed at promoting Islamic State propaganda. They noted that police investigators seized more than 6.1 terabytes of data from his Cardiff home.

Pronunciation tip: the 'll' in 'Ullah' is a voiceless lateral fricative.

Original Submission


«  Bike Tire Insert Takes On Flats and Rough Rides
Welsh Linux Mint-Using Terror Nerd Jailed for 8 Years | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.