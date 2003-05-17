17/05/03/2356240 story
posted by charon on Thursday May 04, @10:05AM
from the using-linux-is-not-a-crime dept.
from the using-linux-is-not-a-crime dept.
Linux Mint terrorist Samata Ullah has been jailed for eight years by Cardiff Crown Court.
Ullah, as we reported on Friday, was caught with, among other things, a USB cufflink loaded with a copy of the Linux distro.
The former insurance worker pleaded guilty to five terrorism charges, including being a member of Islamic State and two charges of possessing terrorist material.
Vice's Motherboard offshoot had a look round his "basic Wordpress" blog aimed at promoting Islamic State propaganda. They noted that police investigators seized more than 6.1 terabytes of data from his Cardiff home.
Pronunciation tip: the 'll' in 'Ullah' is a voiceless lateral fricative.
Welsh Linux Mint-Using Terror Nerd Jailed for 8 Years | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.