Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Apparent Copy of an Ultra HD Blu-Ray Disc Appears Online

posted by martyb on Thursday May 04, @02:59PM   Printer-friendly
from the "Blu"-ray-and-Smurfs dept.
Security Digital Liberty

takyon writes:

An alleged copy of an Ultra HD Blu-Ray disc has appeared online, leading to speculation that AACS 2.0 has been cracked:

While there is no shortage of pirated films on the Internet, Ultra-high-definition content is often hard to find. Not only are the file sizes enormous, but the protection is better than that deployed to regular content. UHD Blu-Ray Discs, for example, are protected with AACS 2.0 encryption which was long believed to unbreakable.

A few hours ago, however, this claim was put in doubt. Out of nowhere, a cracked copy of a UHD Blu-Ray Disc surfaced on the HD-focused BitTorrent tracker UltraHDclub. The torrent in question is a copy of the Smurfs 2 film and is tagged "The Smurfs 2 (2013) 2160p UHD Blu-ray HEVC Atmos 7.1-THRONE." This suggests that AACS 2.0 may have been "cracked" although there are no further technical details provided at this point. UltraHDclub is proud of the release, though, and boasts of having the "First Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc in the NET!"

[...] If the encryption has indeed been broken it will be bad news for AACS, the decryption licensing outfit that controls it. The company, founded by a group of movie studios and technology partners including Warner Bros, Disney, Microsoft and Intel, has put a lot of effort into making the technology secure.

"Atmos" refers to Dolby Atmos (see PDF list).

Original Submission


«  Uber Could Face Injunction Stopping It From Testing Driverless Cars
Apparent Copy of an Ultra HD Blu-Ray Disc Appears Online | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 04, @03:04PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 04, @03:04PM (#504348)

    Another possibility is that somebody got access to a pre-release master of the bluray that had no encryption to begin with.
    Soylent just ran an article a couple of days ago about somebody who got into an unsecured system that contained a netflix show.

    Will just have to see how many other UHBDs show up.

(1)