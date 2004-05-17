Stories
η Aquariids Meteor Shower

posted by martyb on Thursday May 04, @06:05PM   Printer-friendly
from the bring-your-umbrella dept.
Science

butthurt writes:

WQAD-TV in Seattle alerts us that

The annual Eta Aquarid meteor shower is usually active between April 19 and May 28. This year, it will peak around May 5 or May 6.

The best time to view the shower will be during the early morning of May 6, just before dawn [...]

The article goes on to explain that the meteors originate from Halley's Comet, which will next approach Earth in 2061. Mark your calendars!

  • (Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday May 04, @06:24PM

    by DeathMonkey (1380) Subscriber Badge on Thursday May 04, @06:24PM (#504460) Journal

    WQAD-TV in Seattle

    TV call-signs that start with a W are in the eastern half of the country.

    WQAD is out of Moline, IL, apparenty.

    Not that it really matters...

