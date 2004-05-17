17/05/04/0410237 story
posted by martyb on Thursday May 04, @06:05PM
from the bring-your-umbrella dept.
WQAD-TV in Seattle alerts us that
The annual Eta Aquarid meteor shower is usually active between April 19 and May 28. This year, it will peak around May 5 or May 6.
The best time to view the shower will be during the early morning of May 6, just before dawn [...]
The article goes on to explain that the meteors originate from Halley's Comet, which will next approach Earth in 2061. Mark your calendars!
Wikipedia article
additional coverage:
- KVOA-TV
- International Business Times Australia
- The Monitor Daily
- Sky & Telescope (N.B. this is from 2016)
- Market Business News (N.B. this is from 2016)
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday May 04, @06:24PM
WQAD-TV in Seattle
TV call-signs that start with a W are in the eastern half of the country.
WQAD is out of Moline, IL, apparenty.
Not that it really matters...
