Mozilla Tells Symantec to Accept Google's CA Proposal

posted by martyb on Thursday May 04, @04:32PM   Printer-friendly
from the Symantec's-antics dept.
Security

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

Google announced in March its intent to stop trusting all Symantec-issued digital certificates due to the certificate authority's failure to play by the rules. Symantec, its subsidiaries and its partners had been accused of making too many exceptions from Baseline Requirements (BR) in favor of their customers.

The developer of the Chrome web browser initially proposed the reduction of the validity period for newly issued Symantec certificates to nine months or less, gradual distrust and replacement of all existent certificates, and the removal of extended validation (EV) status for Symantec certificates.

[...] After some debate, Google made a second proposal that involves Symantec partnering with one or more existing CAs and using their infrastructure and validation process. Symantec would still handle business relations with customers and all CAs would be cross-signed by the company.

[...] Mozilla has advised Symantec to accept Google's second proposal and said it's open to discussing its implementation. However, if Symantec refuses, Mozilla may take alternative action to "reduce the risk from potential past and future mis-issuances by Symantec, and to ensure future compliance with the BRs and with other root program requirements."

Source: http://www.securityweek.com/mozilla-tells-symantec-accept-googles-ca-proposal

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 04, @05:29PM

    The browser should not accept long certificate chains. Root certs can sign server certs and that is it.

(1)