NASA wants scientific computer experts to take a look at one of its oldest software suites in the hope they can speed it up.
The code in question is called "FUN3D" and was first developed in the 1980s. It's still an important part of the agency's computational fluid dynamics (CFD) capability, and had its most recent release in September 2016.
The agency is now sponsoring a competition with the aim of getting it to go at least 10 times faster. If you can crank it up to ten thousand times faster – without any loss of accuracy – all the better.
Michael Hetle, program executive at NASA's Transformative Aeronautics Concepts Program (TACP) explains that "some concepts are just so complex, it's difficult for even the fastest supercomputers to analyse these models in real time. Achieving a speed-up in this software by orders of magnitude hones the edge we need to advance our technology to the next level".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 04, @10:58PM (3 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 04, @11:02PM (2 children)
Aw, forget it, not FORTRAN. Greybeards not intereseted. "Modern" Fortran is bad enough, but Ruby??? Really???
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 04, @11:12PM (1 child)
you forgot the good bit -- down at the bottom:
This material is declared a work of the U.S. Government and is not subject to copyright protection in the United States.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 04, @11:17PM
No, it's classified instead. But you should totally treat it like pubic domain code and get locked up in Trump Tower where your pussy will be grabbed daily.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday May 04, @11:28PM
Wow ... that's a stretch.
Thanks for context, I guess...
(Score: 1) by Roger Murdock on Thursday May 04, @11:30PM
I think the "What?" comment was more about what on earth you think NASA has to do with starting wars and invading countries for oil. Although to be fair I haven't read NASA's mission statement.
