University of Edinburgh have used machine learning to animate human characters:
Researchers from the University of Edinburgh have developed a novel learning framework called a Phase-Functioned Neural Network (PFNN) that uses machine learning for character animation and other applications. Daniel Holden, a researcher at Ubisoft Montreal and lead researcher on this project, described PFNN as:
A learning framework that is suitable for generating cyclic behavior such as human locomotion. We also design the input and output parameters of the network for real-time data-driven character control in complex environments with detailed user interaction. Despite its compact structure, the network can learn from a large, high dimensional dataset thanks to a phase function that varies smoothly over time to produce a large variation of network configurations. We also propose a framework to produce additional data for training the PFNN where the human locomotion and the environmental geometry are coupled. Once trained our system is fast, requires little memory, and produces high quality motion without exhibiting any of the common artefacts found in existing methods.
Holden went on to say that, once trained, PFNN is extremely fast and compact, requiring only milliseconds of execution time and a few megabytes of memory, even when trained on gigabytes of motion data.
If this software can allow fewer people to create more complicated animations with less resources, it could be another step away from Hollywood. A single person with a computer could animate dead actors using software and source material (and create a soundtrack while they're at it). "Sets" can be created virtually. Personality rights laws can be circumvented by distributing amateur/fan films using the same avenues used for piracy (streaming, torrents, sneakernet, etc.), leading to a loss of control over the portrayal of living and dead actors.
Additional coverage can be found on ArsTechnica.
Google is demonstrating music created using machine learning techniques. It has previously made psychedelic art:
It's a long way to Carnegie Hall, but we bet that Google researchers are already thinking of the day when they can send a robot or AI to play an interesting, improvised piano performance in a major venue.
While that's not the stated end goal of Magenta, a new project from the Google Brain team, it's certainly a possibility. The entire premise of Magenta is built around two simple questions: Can machines make art? And can machines make music? And, dare we say it, there's also an unstated third question: Can machines make either art or music that's any good?
We'll let you judge the last one. Here's the first piece of music from Google's machine-learning system. It's only 90 seconds long, but it's at least an early demonstration of Magenta's capabilities.
Disney has issued a statement regarding the rumors of CGI (Computer-Generated Imagery) being used to continue Carrie Fisher's roles in any upcoming movies:
We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher's performance as Princess or General Leia Organa.
Of course that would be after they already recreated her as young Princess Leia in Rogue One. I'm kinda torn because I found nothing funnier than her CGI face in that movie. Moff Tarkin was done quite well, but Leia looked like she had several strong psychedelic edibles and a glorious bowel movement just 2 minutes before.
Assuming that they could do it better, who is for recreating our favorite characters with CGI?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 05, @06:39AM
Every actor now out of work! Desperate actors turned content creators crash YouTube! Panic grips Twitter! Angry mobs picket Mountain View! California under Martial Law!
