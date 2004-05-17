from the funny-or-die? dept.
We're all aware that there are stereotypes. The British are sharply sarcastic, the Americans are great at physical comedy, and the Japanese love puns. But is humour actually driven by culture to any meaningful extent? Couldn't it be more universal – or depend largely on the individual?
There are some good reasons to believe that there is such a thing as a national sense of humour. But let's start with what we actually have in common, by looking at the kinds of humour that most easily transcend borders.
Certain kinds of humour are more commonly used in circumstances that are international and multicultural in nature – such as airports. When it comes to onoard entertainment, airlines, in particular, are fond of humour that transcends cultural and linguistic boundaries for obvious reasons. Slapstick humour and the bland but almost universally tolerable social transgressions and faux pas of Mr Bean permit a safe, gentle humour that we can all relate to. Also, the silent situational dilemmas of the Canadian Just for Laughs hidden camera reality television show has been a staple option for airlines for many years.
These have a broad reach and are probably unlikely to offend most people. Of course, an important component in their broad appeal is that they are not really based on language.
Humor is no laughing matter. Levity can kill. But can it also bind us together?
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 05, @04:49AM
US done elected The Donald, didnya notice.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 05, @04:59AM (3 children)
Minstrel shows, blonde jokes, race jokes, and so on. These all point to, indeed, a national sense of humor. And that sense of humor is, always, some representation of the dominant group casting its eyes on the lower classes in some way. Ever notice how people think female comediennes aren't funny compared to male comedians? Sexism ingrained in the culture. Ever notice how the Black guy dies first in B-level horror movies? Racism ingrained in the culture. Ever notice how it's the white guys that aren't always comedic relief in a story? Racism, again.
Yes, different countries have different senses of humor. And they ALWAYS prey upon the unprivileged peoples within that country. That's why Mr. Bean isn't funny here-- because Britain is much, much less racist than here. Same with other countries-- they are much, much more tolerant and thus have senses of humor which are not so sadistic in nature.
(Score: 0) by idiot_king on Friday May 05, @05:01AM
Good to know someone gets it!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 05, @05:20AM
Good to know that only racists have a sense of humor.
(Score: 2) by Jeremiah Cornelius on Friday May 05, @05:38AM
Americans generally fail to get the point of much of British humor - particularly the type of which Mr Bean is an extreme case. At the root of a wide strain in British humor is the horror of embarrassment.
It is comically outrageous to have situations in which there is someone behaving in the most cringing manner, yet perfectly oblivious to the embarrassing aspect - especially when this obtuseness accelerates the climate. Witness the Python "Cheese Shop" or Cleese's Basil Fawlty.
Americans, themselves nearly unembarrassably brash, often laugh - yet for substantially different reason.
You're betting on the pantomime horse...
(Score: 3, Funny) by Whoever on Friday May 05, @05:06AM
You mean like Charlie Chaplin?
