17/05/04/1542204 story
posted by Fnord666 on Friday May 05, @09:53AM
from the language-evolves-too dept.
from the language-evolves-too dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
When uploaded to Netflix, an episode of the educational children's show "Bill Nye the Science Guy" cut out a segment saying that chromosomes determine one's gender.
[...] While noncontroversial at the time, the 1996 segment appears to contradict Netflix's new series "Bill Nye Saves the World."
The new show endorses a socially liberal understanding of gender, under which gender is defined by self-identification rather than genetics and there are more than just the two traditional genders.
People, people, people... Say it with me: The Internet Never Forgets.
Source: http://freebeacon.com/culture/netflix-edits-bill-nye-episode-remove-segment-chromosomes-determine-gender/
Netflix Edits 'Bill Nye' Episode to Remove Segment Saying Chromosomes Determine Gender | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.