Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Netflix Edits 'Bill Nye' Episode to Remove Segment Saying Chromosomes Determine Gender

posted by Fnord666 on Friday May 05, @09:53AM   Printer-friendly
from the language-evolves-too dept.
/dev/random

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

When uploaded to Netflix, an episode of the educational children's show "Bill Nye the Science Guy" cut out a segment saying that chromosomes determine one's gender.

[...] While noncontroversial at the time, the 1996 segment appears to contradict Netflix's new series "Bill Nye Saves the World."

The new show endorses a socially liberal understanding of gender, under which gender is defined by self-identification rather than genetics and there are more than just the two traditional genders.

People, people, people... Say it with me: The Internet Never Forgets.

Source: http://freebeacon.com/culture/netflix-edits-bill-nye-episode-remove-segment-chromosomes-determine-gender/

Original Submission


«  Morning Glory Seeds Resist UV Radiation
Netflix Edits 'Bill Nye' Episode to Remove Segment Saying Chromosomes Determine Gender | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.