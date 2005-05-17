17/05/05/020245 story
posted by martyb on Friday May 05, @04:05PM
from the someone's-gotta-pay! dept.
Three families of victims killed in a 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino, California have sued Twitter, Google, and Facebook, alleging that the tech giants knowingly supported ISIS by allowing it to build an online presence and recruit new members for attacks:
Similar lawsuits against social-networking companies have been dismissed by U.S. courts because of a law which immunizes online providers from liability over user postings.
Court records show that in previous cases, Google, Facebook and Twitter have said, while they are sympathetic to victims, they are not liable for what happened.
(Score: 2) by WizardFusion on Friday May 05, @04:16PM (1 child)
My first thought on reading this was "Oh just fuck off". Some people will just about anyone just to try and get a payout. The lawyers are to blame too, they should be disbarred for this sort of ambulance chasing crap.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday May 05, @04:44PM
The victims' families are actually defending the shooter. He alone is responsible, and they just cannot accept that.
This convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
