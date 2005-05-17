from the wireless-everything dept.
SpaceX today said its planned constellation of 4,425 broadband satellites will launch from the Falcon 9 rocket beginning in 2019 and continue launching in phases until reaching full capacity in 2024.
SpaceX gave the Senate Commerce Committee an update on its satellite plans during a broadband infrastructure hearing this morning via testimony by VP of satellite government affairs Patricia Cooper. Satellite Internet access traditionally suffers from high latency, relatively slow speeds, and strict data caps. But as we reported in November, SpaceX says it intends to solve these problems with custom-designed satellites launched into low-Earth orbits.
SpaceX mentioned 2019 as a possible launch date in an application filed with the Federal Communications Commission in November and offered a more specific launch timeline today.
-- submitted from IRC
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday May 05, @05:46PM (1 child)
Is that a comms system, or a shield against alien invasion?
4425 SpaceX sats in LEO, 700 for Facebook, Google, whoever ... hollywood can forget about the male hero landing the crippled ship by hand, it's gonna a take good size computer to make a re-entry trajectory without getting hit by something, unless you can magically invoke "never tell me the odds".
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 05, @05:58PM
4425 SpaceX sats in LEO, 700 for Facebook, Google, whoever
You mean they won't just be simple dumb pipes, bouncing the signal back to earth? Well, that figures... Yay for making the digital divide even bigger. What will this do about the censorship problem? How easy will it be for gov/corp to shut them down?
Reply to This
Parent