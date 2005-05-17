from the oops-my-bad dept.
IBM is urging customers to destroy flash drives it shipped to storage system customers because they contain malware.
The company warned in an advisory Tuesday that an unspecified number of USB flash drives shipped with the initialization tool for Storwize systems contain malicious code. IBM instructed customers who received the V3500, V3700 and V5000 Gen 1 systems to destroy the drive to prevent the code from replicating.
"When the initialization tool is launched from the USB flash drive, the tool copies itself to a temporary folder on the hard drive of the desktop or laptop during normal operation," IBM said in its advisory.
The malicious code is part of the Reconyc Trojan malware family, which typically targets computers in Russia and India, according to data from Kaspersky Lab.
IBM said that while the malware is copied onto the victim's device, the malicious code is not executed during initialization.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Friday May 05, @07:23PM
There is nothing on a drive that should be automatically executed. Ever. Never Ever. Never, Never, Never, Never, Never ,Never, Never, Never, Never, Never, Never, Never....... Never, Never, Never, Never, Never, Never, Never...... Never. Then if there might be an exception, it is still... never ever ever ever. If you were a little bit confused still, the answer is never.
Not on a plane.
Not on a train.
Not with green eggs and ham.
No, I will not execute your fucking code.
Seriously. Why the fuck are flash drives not coming to us perfectly blank? If it needed a piece of software it should be online, signed, and more preferably, baked into the operating system supported by the groups of people that are responsible for that operating system.
If we want encryption, then have the operating systems do it for the storage devices. It's 2017 and autoplay gone-full-retard shit still spreads malware. This is why some sysadmins epoxy those fucking USB slots shut.
I'm thinking we need a security device that just specializes in formatting and pen testing flash drives before they get attached to anything.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 05, @07:41PM
