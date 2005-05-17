from the i've-been-suggesting-this-for-years dept.
[Nissan]'s latest concept is called Signal Shield, and it relies on a 180-year-old creation -- the Faraday cage. A Faraday cage uses conductive material to block electromagnetic fields. Installed in a Nissan Juke's center console, it's capable of blocking all communications to the phone, whether it's Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or regular ol' phone signals.
Thanks to its conductive properties, a Faraday cage blocks electromagnetic signals, preventing them from leaving or entering the cage.
Obviously, the goal is to prevent distracted driving. And it succeeds to that end, because a phone that can't do anything isn't going to distract a driver. Owners will still be able to use the phone through the infotainment system, thanks to a wired connection inside the center console.
[...] Or you could just head over to Amazon and buy a Faraday cage for less than $10 and keep it in your glovebox. That's always an option, too, even though it's far less elegant.
-- submitted from IRC
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday May 05, @11:58PM (1 child)
They have this all backwards. This should be to stimulate family discussion (and, by extension, bonding) during medium-long trips and conversation and attention-span training on short trips. Well, at least it should be.
If the kids don't like that and start kicking and screaming you can always threaten to drop them off at the shelter or give them up for adoption, and then remind them that the foster-home system is like prison where they get beaten by the older kids and then sold into slavery.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Saturday May 06, @12:06AM
Feed their short attention span with the offer of a movie that portraits how orphanages and foster care works and the prospects for the feature after such life start. Then have the family bonding talk ;)
However it is not a cop out for adults to re-evaluate their own experiences and "truths" may not be relevant in how the society works for children now. Nor to keep pushing for a high and insightful level of discussion. Kids brain are wired to survive and explore the relevant things for the world. It has worked for some 200 000 years.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 06, @12:01AM
It aint' no faraday cage. Are they lacing up all the glass surface with metallic grid? Sounds more like center console jamming up RF signals.
