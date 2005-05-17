from the think-of-you dept.
Submitted via IRC for charon
A father's depression has a direct effect on both internalized and externalized behavioral problems in adolescents, according to a recent study out of BYU's School of Social Work.
"Many studies look at moms who are depressed and how they impact children," Shafer said. "Very few looked at how depressed fathers influence their children. As dads become more involved in their children's lives, we thought this was an important question with significant implications for families."
The research, published last month, found that a father's depression had a direct effect on both internalized and externalized behavioral problems in adolescents. Internalizing behaviors include high levels of withdrawal, anxiety and depressed mood. Externalizing behaviors are directed outward and are associated with heightened anger and aggression. In contrast, the study also showed that maternal depression impacts kids, but in more subtle ways, since most women internalize their depression.
"Kids probably pick up on their dad's depression in ways they don't with mothers," Shafer said. "Men are more likely to show anger and frustration. Children are going to notice, and it's going to affect them."
[...] Depression is the most common mental health issue in the United States, with approximately seven percent experiencing a major depressive episode each year and nearly 20 percent experiencing it in their lifetime.
BYU is Brigham Young University
Source: BYU study finds more evidence why depressed dads should seek help
