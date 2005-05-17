In February 2016 Verizon told The Register it "remains committed to delivering a range of cloud services for enterprise and government customers and is making significant investments in its cloud platform in 2016."

And today it announced IBM will acquire its cloud and managed hosting business, for an undisclosed sum.

Verizon hinted it wanted out of the bit barn business in mid-2016 and then sold 29 data centres to Equinux for US$3.6bn in December of the same year.

Now it's quit the business altogether in a deal it says will see it agree "to work with IBM on a number of strategic initiatives involving networking and cloud services." Just what those initiatives are has not been disclosed.

[...] Verizon says "We are notifying affected customers directly although we do not expect any immediate impact to their services as a result of this agreement. We will formally notify and update customers as appropriate with additional information nearer the close of the deal. We expect the transaction to close later this year."

IBM is silent on the deal. The Register imagines an impossible-to-refuse Bluemix offer may not be long in coming once the ink is dry.