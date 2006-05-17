Stories
Facebook Plans to Launch Original TV-Like Programming in June

gizmobeast writes:

Facebook has kicked its push for TV-like shows into high gear and is aiming to premiere its slate of programming in mid-June, multiple people familiar with the plans told Business Insider.

Facebook plans to have about two dozen shows for this initial push and has greenlit multiple shows for production, according to people familiar with the discussions. They said the social network had been looking for shows in two distinct tiers: a marquee tier for a few longer, big-budget shows that would feel at home on TV, and a lower tier for shorter, less expensive shows of about five to 10 minutes that would refresh every 24 hours.

[...] Facebook sees high-quality, scripted video as an important feature to retain users, particularly a younger demographic that is increasingly flocking to rival Snapchat, as well as a means to rake in brand advertising dollars traditionally reserved for traditional TV.

Whether Facebook's users will embrace such programming is unclear. The short video clips that autoplay in Facebook's News Feed have been a success for most publishers, but there's no guarantee that consumers will begin to think of Facebook as a destination for watching longer-form shows.

Facebook declined to comment for this story.

Source: Facebook wants to launch its big attack on TV next month — here's what we know

(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 07, @12:12AM (4 children)

    Again with this?

    https://myspacetv.com/ [myspacetv.com]

    Fine let's see FacebookTV succeed where MyspaceTV failed.

    • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday May 07, @12:15AM (1 child)

      Shows like Donald Trump. [liveleak.com]

      He's your president, Americans, every Goddamn one of you. Trump!

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 07, @12:20AM

        Yes I especially enjoyed the scene where Trump conversed with the White House portrait of Andrew Jackson.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 07, @12:16AM

      myspacetv.com is 1 decade 1 year old. It is a domain having .com extension. This website is estimated worth of $ 8.95 and have a daily income of around $ 0.15

      Spot on!

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday May 07, @12:18AM

      Fine let's see FacebookTV succeed where MyspaceTV failed.

      Next up?
      twitter-tv.com - your favourite TV shows, movies and live sport games in 140 characters or less.

