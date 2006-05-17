from the disarm-the-terrorists dept.
Leprosy is bacterial. In addition to curing leprosy with antibiotics, we also have anti-biotic resistant leprosy. What prevents a terrorist from deliberately infecting themself with leprosy and then engaging in promiscuous activity? How would a city like San Francisco, Washington DC, Paris or Berlin react to leprosy? When leprosy has a long incubation period, are we certain that leprosy isn't spreading already?
martyb: I was debating whether or not to run this story; from the Wikipedia page, "Contrary to popular belief, it is not highly contagious." But, there is more to this than just antibiotic-resistant leprosy. It invites discussion as to other agents with delayed response that could be employed. In addition, given a terrorist's intention to affect some other group, what options do they have which would affect that group without also adversely affecting their own group? How many of their own group are people willing to "harm" in the pursuit of harm to another group?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 07, @01:38AM
Be afraid! Be very afraid! Terrorists spreading viruses! But only on Windows, so no worries.
Do we need this here on Soylent? If I want terror fearmongering, I can always checkout
FearFox News.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Snotnose on Sunday May 07, @01:40AM
This has been a threat for a good 30 years now. Recall after the trade towers the Anthrax threats. Also recall the Japanese Subway threats.
Biological warfare sounds eezy peezy, but in real life it just don't work.
Unless of course you have bookoo bux, like, I dunno, a government.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 07, @01:46AM
> It invites discussion as to other agents with delayed response that could be employed.
The reason they don't do it is because terrorism only works if its big, splashy and obviously malacious.
The anti-vaxxers think vaccines are a government plot to make their kids autistic and enrich big pharma.
But all the anti-vaxxers end up doing is killing their own children. Which is generally shitty but doesn't achieve any political result.
So leprosy, oh no! Stop shaking stranger's hands. Big whoop!
