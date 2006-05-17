from the my-2c dept.
Puerto Rico announced a historic restructuring of its public debt on Wednesday, touching off what may be the biggest bankruptcy ever in the $3.8 trillion U.S. municipal bond market.
While it was not immediately clear just how much of Puerto Rico's $70 billion of debt would be included in the bankruptcy filing, the case is sure to dwarf Detroit's insolvency in 2013. The move comes a day after several major creditors sued Puerto Rico over defaults its bonds.
Bankruptcy may not immediately change the day-to-day lives of Puerto Rico's people, 45 percent of whom live in poverty, but it may lead to future cuts in pensions and worker benefits, and possibly a reduction in health and education services. The island's economy has been in recession for nearly 10 years, with an unemployment rate of about 11.0 percent, and the population has fallen by about 10 percent in the past decade.
The bankruptcy process will also give Puerto Rico the legal ability to impose drastic discounts on creditor recoveries, but could also spook investors and prolong the island's lack of access to debt markets.
The debt restructuring petition was filed by Puerto Rico's financial oversight board in the U.S. District Court in Puerto Rico on Wednesday, and was made under Title III of last year's U.S. Congressional rescue law known as PROMESA.
The Title III provision allows for a court debt restructuring process akin to U.S. bankruptcy protection. Puerto Rico is barred from a traditional municipal bankruptcy protection under Chapter 9 of the U.S. code.
The filing includes only Puerto Rico's central government, which owes some $18 billion in debt backed by the island's constitution. On paper, it does not include $17 billion of sales tax-backed debt, known as COFINA debt, or debt from other agencies.
But those debts are likely to be pulled into the bankruptcy, or included in separate bankruptcy proceedings in coming days, Elias Sanchez, an adviser to Governor Ricardo Rossello, told Reuters on Wednesday. Puerto Rico's massive pension debts will also likely get restructured in the bankruptcy. "Title III was especially compelled by the commonwealth’s need to restructure $49 billion of pension liabilities," the oversight board said in Wednesday's filing.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 07, @04:46AM
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday May 07, @04:55AM (2 children)
"the case is sure to dwarf Detroit's insolvency in 2013"
Detroit is just one shitty little city, on a lakefront. Puerto Rico is a state sized island. Detroit, 142.9 mi² vs Puerto Rico, 3,515 mi². Population of Detroit, 680,000 (in 2014, probably less now, LMAO) population of Puerto Rico, 3.474 million.
It seems presumptuous to compare Detroit to Puerto Rico.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 07, @05:20AM
Detroit, then Peurto Rico, then? The US? Seems "they" are testing larger entities. "Foil hats on!" "Sir, yessir!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 07, @05:21AM
> It seems presumptuous to compare Detroit to Puerto Rico.
And yet. you just did and in far greater detail than the submitter who accurately used the term "dwarf."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 07, @04:59AM (1 child)
Ten years of recession coincides with the Great Recession which so many of us deny is still happening today. Actually it's just the lucky fuckers with jobs who are recession deniers and they have their stubborn heads firmly lodged up their rich asses. One wonders how much the unemployment rate of 11% has been fudged and how bad unemployment really is.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday May 07, @05:39AM
"lucky fuckers with jobs"
I've got a job. It isn't a bad job, it isn't a good job - it's a job. It pays the bills, with some left over. I compare my pay to my pay in the middle 1990's, and it sucks. I actually make less money than I did then. Many, but not all, grocery items have increased in price. Gasoline is back down near 1990's levels. Electricity has gone up - at least three times since then. (Overall, I think the price has increased by slightly less than 20%, but I'm not digging for numbers.) Household items - pots, pans, small appliances, etc - have probably decreased in price, by a small amount, but everything is made in China. Frivolities (those things no one really needs, but everyone wants) have maybe gone up in price a little. Well - cellphones. My extended family seems to spend a small fortune on phones. None of that shit is "needed". One of my stepsons bought a phone recently, for about ~$180. He came in the house today to tell his mother that he broke the damned thing. Yes, he'll spend the money to get another real soon, and probably bum the money from the wife. (Mothers are so gullible!)
You really don't have to be jobless to understand that the economists are blowing smoke up our asses.
There MAY BE some light at the end of the tunnel. My employer has recently cut loose with some small raises. More raises are promised. If a major international manufacturer is promising money, then MAYBE there is hope for the economy.
On the other hand, that same employer is going to eliminate almost 200 jobs in the region. Closing up two warehouses, and building a new automated warehouse accounts for most of those 200. Automation is going to get a few production jobs, as well. So, if there is light up ahead, it's a rather dim light. They're going to pay ~800 people a little bit more, but put ~200 out of work.
