In 2013, Time magazine ran a cover story titled Google vs. Death about Calico, a then-new Google-run health venture focused on understanding aging — and how to beat it. "We should shoot for the things that are really, really important, so 10 or 20 years from now we have those things done," Google CEO Larry Page told Time.
But how exactly would Calico help humans live longer, healthier lives? How would it invest its vast $1.5 billion pool of money? Beyond sharing the company's ambitious mission — to better understand the biology of aging and treat aging as a disease — Page was vague.
I recently started poking around in Silicon Valley and talking to researchers who study aging and mortality, and discovered that four years after its launch, we still don't know what Calico is doing.
I asked everyone I could about Calico — and quickly learned that it's an impenetrable fortress. Among the little more than a dozen press releases Calico has put out, there were only broad descriptions of collaborations with outside labs and pharmaceutical companies — most of them focused on that overwhelmingly vague mission of researching aging and associated diseases. The media contacts there didn't so much as respond to multiple requests for interviews.
People who work at Calico, Calico's outside collaborators, and even folks who were no longer with the company, stonewalled me.
We should pause for a moment to note how strange this is. One of the biggest and most profitable companies in the world has taken an interest in aging research, with about as much funding as NIH's entire budget for aging research, yet it's remarkably opaque.
[David] Botstein [the Calico Chief Scientific Officer] says a "best case" scenario is that Calico will have something profound to offer the world in 10 years. That time line explains why the company declines media interviews. "There will be nothing to say for a very long time, except for some incremental scientific things. That is the problem."
But avoiding media hype does not require secrecy among scientific colleagues. If Calico's scientists were truly interested in pushing the boundaries of science, they might think about using some of the best practices that have been developed to that end: transparency, data sharing, and coordinating with other researchers so they don't go down redundant and wasteful paths.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday May 07, @09:54AM
I'm guessing rock-solid-draconian-NDA? Plus they don't really need the media hype as they don't need further or outside funding - their sugar daddy is Google (or Alphabet*) after all.
(*) How odd, if you search Google for Alphabet then the company comes before Alphabet as in the letters/symbols. Is this digital-narcissism?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday May 07, @10:09AM
A lot of people are very concerned with over population already. I think most of them exaggerate the problem, but over population will be a problem. Mankind keeps fucking, and mankind keeps growing in numbers.
Maybe after mankind leaves this one rock to which he is currently bound, longer lives would be good.
Think about how crowded the world would be, right now, if EVERYONE born in 1917 were still alive. Think about how hard the younger generations would have to work to feed all those people. To change their Depends. To start another IV to keep the drooling idiots alive for another day.
I'm not opposed to longevity, but we need to think about what it will mean. But, before we see life expectancies exceeding the century mark, we need to get off this little mudball, and find someplace to put all those people who just won't die off. Maybe the moon? Low gravity, so the old timers don't break their bones all the time from falling down. Or, just put them into a (very) high geosynchronous orbit? No gravity at all, so even fewer broken bones. Don't worry about the radiation, old timers aren't procreating any more anyway.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Sunday May 07, @10:14AM
As I have said before, being someone who is 2400 years old, what is up with this? All these tech robber barons, once they make mega-shitloads of money, immediately start funding research on not dying. Why? Do they not realize what it is like to live for millennia, let alone be immortal? And of course, Google is not the worst. Look into Peter Thiel's investments, and interest in "young blood" vampirism. And for those of you old enough to remember, Rockefeller was into the first milk of new mothers, colostrum, in an attempt to cheat death. But science? Medical research? I suggest everyone re-watch Jupiter Rising again.
discovered that four years after its launch, we still don't know what Calico is doing.
Don't worry, they probably don't, either.
There is an old Taoist story. Some Taoist alchemists but cinnabar into a furnace, and produced the Elixir of Immortality! Silvery liquid metal! They drank it, and all promptly died. Chuangzi's comment was, "Some Elixir of Immortality!" Of course, this was the same therapy that was tried on Huang-di, the First, and Last, Emperor of the Ch'in Dynasty. If only the Robber Barons of Silicon Valley should be so lucky.
