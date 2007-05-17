Stories
Senate ID Cards Use A Photo Of A Chip Rather Than An Actual Smart Chip

posted by takyon on Sunday May 07, @08:49PM   Printer-friendly
from the security-by-stupidity dept.
Security

-- OriginalOwner_ writes:

TechDirt reports:

In a letter sent recently from Senator Ron Wyden to two of his colleagues who head the Committee on Rules & Administration, it's noted that (incredibly) the ID cards used by Senate Staffers only appear to have a smart chip in them. Instead of the real thing, some genius just decided to put a photo of a smart chip [PDF] on each card, rather than an actual smart chip. This isn't security by obscurity, it's... bad security through cheap Photoshopping. From our Senate.

Moreover, in contrast to the executive branch's widespread adoption of PIV cards with a smart chip, most Senate staff ID cards have a photo of a chip printed on them, rather than a real chip. Given the significant investment by the executive branch in smart chip based two-factor authentication, we should strongly consider issuing our staff real chip-based ID cards and then using those chips as a second factor.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 07, @08:53PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 07, @08:53PM (#505980)

    I'm not really very worried that somebody could impersonate a Senator, because how could you possibly do a worse job than the real ones?

    • (Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Sunday May 07, @09:13PM

      by fyngyrz (6567) Subscriber Badge on Sunday May 07, @09:13PM (#505989) Homepage Journal

      Don't worry. US politicians only look like they are doing their jobs. Hence, the security card that only looks like a security card is perfectly appropriate.

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday May 07, @08:59PM

    by c0lo (156) on Sunday May 07, @08:59PM (#505984)

    All praise The Security Chip!
    That's not an usual security card, it's an icon painting acting as an amulet against devil.

  • (Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Sunday May 07, @09:00PM

    by AthanasiusKircher (5291) Subscriber Badge on Sunday May 07, @09:00PM (#505985) Journal

    Surely if the moniker "fake news" applies anywhere, it must apply to a story like this. :)

