from the security-by-stupidity dept.
TechDirt reports:
In a letter sent recently from Senator Ron Wyden to two of his colleagues who head the Committee on Rules & Administration, it's noted that (incredibly) the ID cards used by Senate Staffers only appear to have a smart chip in them. Instead of the real thing, some genius just decided to put a photo of a smart chip [PDF] on each card, rather than an actual smart chip. This isn't security by obscurity, it's... bad security through cheap Photoshopping. From our Senate.
Moreover, in contrast to the executive branch's widespread adoption of PIV cards with a smart chip, most Senate staff ID cards have a photo of a chip printed on them, rather than a real chip. Given the significant investment by the executive branch in smart chip based two-factor authentication, we should strongly consider issuing our staff real chip-based ID cards and then using those chips as a second factor.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 07, @08:53PM (1 child)
I'm not really very worried that somebody could impersonate a Senator, because how could you possibly do a worse job than the real ones?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Sunday May 07, @09:13PM
Don't worry. US politicians only look like they are doing their jobs. Hence, the security card that only looks like a security card is perfectly appropriate.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday May 07, @08:59PM
All praise The Security Chip!
That's not an usual security card, it's an icon painting acting as an amulet against devil.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Sunday May 07, @09:00PM
Surely if the moniker "fake news" applies anywhere, it must apply to a story like this. :)
Reply to This