"Tech journalist, male feminist, and anti-#GamerGate critic, Matt Hickey has been fined $332,000 for his fake porn agency recruitment scam that he used as a front in order to have sex with young women and take nude pictures of the women."
"Hickey had been running the porn agency scam since 2006."
"All during this time Hickey had been advocating for sex-negativity on behalf of third-wave feminists. Hickey adopted the activism of a male feminist, attacking companies and the tech industry for its alleged “sexism”, including chastising Microsoft for hiring gogo dancers for an after party at the Game Developers Conference.. Hickey previously wrote for The Stranger, Forbes and Gizmodo."
Read the whole story here: http://www.oneangrygamer.net/2017/04/matt-hickey-anti-gamergate-journalist-fined-332000-for-porn-agency-scam/28169/
Also: http://www.thestranger.com/slog/2017/03/16/25023243/matt-hickey-has-to-pay-332000-for-his-fake-porn-scam-judge-rules
And the website he's accused of operating [NSFW] : https://web-beta.archive.org/web/20110208064017/http://www.newseattletalent.com/
Related legal docs: https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/3517893-DEFAULTJUDGMENT.html
Background: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gamergate_controversy
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday May 08, @12:49AM (1 child)
Actually, not joking. These guys post ads wherever, 18 y/o girls reply, and without doing any checking they get naked and bump uglies with a stranger. On camera. With full knowledge of the internet, snapchat, pornhub, bluetube, hamster, etc. Really?
I was naive at 18, but not that naive. WTF is wrong with other people's grandkids?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 08, @01:05AM
Times have changed. We have this Great Recession on. People do desperate things for money.
You have no right to judge unless you were 18 during the Great Depression. Are you 100 years old?
