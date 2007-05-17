Oneangrygamer.net notes:

"Tech journalist, male feminist, and anti-#GamerGate critic, Matt Hickey has been fined $332,000 for his fake porn agency recruitment scam that he used as a front in order to have sex with young women and take nude pictures of the women."

"Hickey had been running the porn agency scam since 2006."

"All during this time Hickey had been advocating for sex-negativity on behalf of third-wave feminists. Hickey adopted the activism of a male feminist, attacking companies and the tech industry for its alleged “sexism”, including chastising Microsoft for hiring gogo dancers for an after party at the Game Developers Conference.. Hickey previously wrote for The Stranger, Forbes and Gizmodo."

Read the whole story here: http://www.oneangrygamer.net/2017/04/matt-hickey-anti-gamergate-journalist-fined-332000-for-porn-agency-scam/28169/

Also: http://www.thestranger.com/slog/2017/03/16/25023243/matt-hickey-has-to-pay-332000-for-his-fake-porn-scam-judge-rules

And the website he's accused of operating [NSFW] : https://web-beta.archive.org/web/20110208064017/http://www.newseattletalent.com/

Related legal docs: https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/3517893-DEFAULTJUDGMENT.html

Background: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gamergate_controversy