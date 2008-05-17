Stories
Today's Bonkers Bug Report: Microsoft Edge can't Print Numbers

posted by martyb on Monday May 08, @08:12AM
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Microsoft's Edge browser is the subject of an amusing new bug report, alleging it somehow manages to screw up printing strings of numbers.

The report on Microsoft's developer portal describes the issue where PDF files printed through Edge will display numbers and text incorrectly when exported.

"Edge displays PDF correctly but printed content differs notably," the bug notice reads. "Printed content depends on selected printer, on printer settings, and on used computer (please try a different setup if first result looks correct)."

[...] In the meantime, it might be a good idea to use another application to export your PDFs, especially if you're filling out an expense report or making math assignment.

