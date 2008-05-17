Stories
Apple Just Promised to Give US Manufacturing a $1 Billion Boost

posted by charon on Monday May 08, @11:53AM   Printer-friendly
from the in-return-for-more-H1B-visas dept.
Techonomics

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

Apple CEO Tim Cook said that his company will start a $1 billion fund to promote advanced manufacturing jobs in the United States.

"We're announcing it today. So you're the first person I'm telling," Cook told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer on Wednesday. "Well, not the first person because we've talked to a company that we're going to invest in already," he said, adding that Apple will announce the first investment later in May.

[...] As advanced manufacturing jobs are in high demand in the U.S., the sector was already high on Apple's list of priorities, and Cook hopes the investment will spur even more job creation.

Source: http://www.cnbc.com/2017/05/03/exclusive-apple-just-promised-to-give-us-manufacturing-a-1-billion-boost.html

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 08, @12:00PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 08, @12:00PM (#506299)

    Wooohooo... can you imagine how many man*years can one hire to flip burgers in fly-over country for $1B?
    What... manufacturing? High tech? But... city slickers again?
    What about Wyoming and West Virginia? Who should they vote for to get some jobs?

