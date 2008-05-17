Stories
Building an 8-Bit Breadboard Computer

posted by charon on Monday May 08, @01:35PM   Printer-friendly
Hardware

julian writes:

Youtuber Ben Eater is uploading a series of instructional videos on building a programmable 8-bit computer from digital logic circuits on breadboards. No soldering required. The series is ongoing, updated weekly.

