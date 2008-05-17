Stories
Torvalds Merges DRM CoC Into 4.12 Development Repo

posted by CoolHand on Monday May 08, @04:59PM   Printer-friendly
from the alzheimer's-coc dept.
OS

The Mighty Buzzard writes:

Last week, Phoronix broke a story about the kernel DRM group over at FreeDesktop.org submitting a pull request for their code of conduct to be included in the kernel docs for the DRM subsystem. The next day it was merged.

I'm particularly interested in if they think this will keep Linus from saying hurtful things to them over lousy code. Discuss.

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Monday May 08, @05:10PM

    by takyon (881) <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Monday May 08, @05:10PM (#506434) Journal

    It's the inclusion of a doc about the project. Including a project's logo probably has more significance (trademark issues).

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Monday May 08, @05:17PM (3 children)

    by Grishnakh (2831) Subscriber Badge on Monday May 08, @05:17PM (#506437)

    No. Linux can say hurtful things all he wants, and the DRM people can shove it. If they want Linus to honor their pull requests, they have to put up with him, for better or for worse. But within their own little group, they're free to have their own code of conduct, which they can enforce on their members. Linus isn't a member of their group, so it doesn't apply to him.

    • (Score: 1) by bart on Monday May 08, @05:35PM

      by bart (2844) on Monday May 08, @05:35PM (#506449)

      I wonder how often Linus gets called Linux :-)

    • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday May 08, @05:39PM

      by kaszz (4211) on Monday May 08, @05:39PM (#506452) Journal

      They still have to interact with other groups code and interfaces which can result in "your code sucks!" and Linus can probably "Haven't been fixed for 8 months, removed from repository!" ;-)

    • (Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Monday May 08, @05:43PM

      by DannyB (5839) on Monday May 08, @05:43PM (#506455)

      Is Linus a contributor to FreeDesktop.org code? If not, then would its code of conduct apply?

      Linus could be a bit more diplomatic. Like saying, that code, between lines 1191 and 1268 is the largest steaming pile of festering putrid goat vomit I have ever seen. By applying more best practices I believe it could be improved, perhaps all the way up to the level of rotting bovine carcasses. Please tweak and resubmit your patch. Thank you for your efforts.

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday May 08, @05:37PM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Monday May 08, @05:37PM (#506450) Journal

    is meaningless bullshit. Freedom of speech, etc, blah blah blah. They aren't going to trap Linus that easily. Linux people pulled a document, la-ti-da - you're not bound to any contract just by reading it. Microsoft and others have gotten away with their terms BS - "if you don't accept these terms, click no, the installation program will terminate, and you can roast in hell" or words to that effect. But, reading a document still doesn't bind you to the terms spelled out in the document.

  • (Score: 1) by kurenai.tsubasa on Monday May 08, @05:39PM (1 child)

    by kurenai.tsubasa (5227) on Monday May 08, @05:39PM (#506451) Journal

    Suddenly I have a renewed interest in BSD.

    I've seen something or other about Gentoo supporting a BSD kernel, FreeBSD specifically [gentoo.org]. Is dropping a FreeBSD kernel on an existing system something I'd want to do like giving a TuxOnIce Linux kernel a spin instead of the usual Gentoo-patched Linux kernel, or is switching over something onerous like enabling selinux such that I'd be best just starting over fresh?

    Do I even want to stick with Gentoo if I'm going *BSD or even FreeBSD? How does ports compare to portage?

    Finally, I keep holding out hope that one of these days I'm going to buy a AAA game (a modern AAA game, not one that was AAA 10 years ago and just happens to have a port by a 3rd party or else will run under WINE) and it'll support a free as in speech operating system. What practical experiences have people had with newer nVidia cards under *BSD?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 08, @05:48PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 08, @05:48PM (#506459)

      No practical experience. But in general avoid NVidia cards. If you have to use them, try the Nouveau driver but NVidia actually makes FreeBSD drivers too. But as always it's a *blob*. Then there's the VESA BIOS driver, but that is in general only good for desktop and browser use. Still NVidia tries all kinds of shenanigans [tomshardware.com].

      Intel or AMD/ATI graphics is usually a better choice in that order.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 08, @06:00PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 08, @06:00PM (#506471)

    Fuck you fucking cockfuckers!

  • (Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Monday May 08, @06:01PM

    by DeathMonkey (1380) Subscriber Badge on Monday May 08, @06:01PM (#506472) Journal

    Oh noes! A private organization wants to codify the rules of their organization. The TYRANNY!!!

