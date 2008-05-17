Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 19 submissions in the queue.

Google Releases DIY Open Source Raspberry Pi 'Voice Kit' Hardware

posted by CoolHand on Monday May 08, @06:42PM   Printer-friendly
from the listen-to-us! dept.
/dev/random

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

Google has long been focused on artificial intelligence. Its Google Now and voice assistance projects have used AI to better the lives of users. The Google Home voice-based hardware unit brings its assistant to life, making traditional inputs and displays unnecessary. With just the power of your voice, you can interact with the device -- nothing else is needed.

The search giant has decided to take artificial intelligence to the maker community with a new initiative called AIY. This initiative (found here) will introduce open source AI projects to the public that makers can leverage in a simple way. Today, Google announces the first-ever AIY project. Called "Voice Kit," it is designed to work with a Raspberry Pi to create a voice-based virtual assistant. Please keep in mind that the Pi itself is not included, so you must bring your own. For this project, you can use a Pi 3 Model B, Pi 2, or Pi Zero. Want a Voice Kit? Here's how to get it. Heck, you might be getting one for free and you don't even know it.

Source: https://betanews.com/2017/05/04/google-open-source-raspberry-pi-diy-voice-kit/

Original Submission


«  Torvalds Merges DRM CoC Into 4.12 Development Repo
Google Releases DIY Open Source Raspberry Pi 'Voice Kit' Hardware | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday May 08, @07:10PM (1 child)

    by kaszz (4211) on Monday May 08, @07:10PM (#506511) Journal

    Seems it can run without any phone-home:

    Voice Kit: instructions to build a Voice User Interface (VUI) that can use cloud services (like the new Google Assistant SDK or Cloud Speech API) or run completely on-device.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 08, @07:28PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 08, @07:28PM (#506519)

    Will you be getting the Google Voice Kit? What types of projects do you anticipate making? Tell me in the comments below.

    It's the Soylent Family Assistant, similar to the Amazon Echo except designed to make family mealtimes, dinner parties and social gatherings into events to remember. Every time it can match a spoken keyword, it retrieves and recites comments posted to this site by Ethanol-Fuelled and TheMightyBuzzard.

    May kickstarter it, any interest?

(1)