Google has long been focused on artificial intelligence. Its Google Now and voice assistance projects have used AI to better the lives of users. The Google Home voice-based hardware unit brings its assistant to life, making traditional inputs and displays unnecessary. With just the power of your voice, you can interact with the device -- nothing else is needed.
The search giant has decided to take artificial intelligence to the maker community with a new initiative called AIY. This initiative (found here) will introduce open source AI projects to the public that makers can leverage in a simple way. Today, Google announces the first-ever AIY project. Called "Voice Kit," it is designed to work with a Raspberry Pi to create a voice-based virtual assistant. Please keep in mind that the Pi itself is not included, so you must bring your own. For this project, you can use a Pi 3 Model B, Pi 2, or Pi Zero. Want a Voice Kit? Here's how to get it. Heck, you might be getting one for free and you don't even know it.
Source: https://betanews.com/2017/05/04/google-open-source-raspberry-pi-diy-voice-kit/
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday May 08, @07:10PM (1 child)
Seems it can run without any phone-home:
Voice Kit: instructions to build a Voice User Interface (VUI) that can use cloud services (like the new Google Assistant SDK or Cloud Speech API) or run completely on-device.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday May 08, @07:24PM
Hmm, so perhaps terabytes of cloudy code and data aren't needed to make a useful virtual assistant with voice recognition? Control your own AI and let it talk to Google, APIs, etc.?
Reminds me of this:
https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=17/05/04/1522245 [soylentnews.org]
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 08, @07:28PM
It's the Soylent Family Assistant, similar to the Amazon Echo except designed to make family mealtimes, dinner parties and social gatherings into events to remember. Every time it can match a spoken keyword, it retrieves and recites comments posted to this site by Ethanol-Fuelled and TheMightyBuzzard.
May kickstarter it, any interest?
