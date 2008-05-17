from the and-water-is-wet dept.
A soda company sponsoring nutrition research. An oil conglomerate helping fund a climate-related research meeting. Does the public care who's paying for science?
In a word, yes. When industry funds science, credibility suffers. And this does not bode well for the types of public-private research partnerships that appear to be becoming more prevalent as government funding for research and development lags.
The recurring topic of conflict of interest has made headlines in recent weeks. The National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine has revised its conflict of interest guidelines following questions about whether members of a recent expert panel on GMOs had industry ties or other financial conflicts that were not disclosed in the panel's final report.
Our own recent research speaks to how hard it may be for the public to see research as useful when produced with an industry partner, even when that company is just one of several collaborators.
The study found that participants distrusted any research coming from companies, even when produced by a diverse array of companies or in partnership with the government or non-corporate parties. Is this a real threat to science, as government funding of research declines?
(Score: 2, Troll) by jmorris on Monday May 08, @08:26PM (6 children)
It is amazing how easy it appears to be to brainwash most people. Under unrelenting media assault, of course they will say corporate funded research is tainted by their interests. But how many of those same respondents will notice that government also has goals and an agenda and their research funding is just as, if not more so because of a lack of a need to show concrete results, tainted by their policy desires.
Produce a string of failed drug trials and a researcher in private industry would be worried about keeping their job, is it even possible to fire an NIH researcher for anything less than a felony conviction? Mann committed transparently obvious fraud in his AGW activism / research and not only retained his government 'job for life', he became a hero of the revolution for it. In industry, if it isn't counter propaganda against the government / NGO nexus, research has to show results that can lead to engineering and actual products.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by ikanreed on Monday May 08, @08:40PM
Yes, people can be so mentally addled that they can delude themselves into thinking that there is a constant conflict of interest in government science grants that has any meaningful parallel to the profit motive, with fairly consistent outcome targets associated with modern corporate research.
The libertarian bullshit brainwashing that affects these people often causes them to dive so deep into ideology that they toss out anything that even broaches on the possibility of causing them to reflect on their ideals with immediate and vacuous false equivalencies.
It's fatal. Not to the individual libertarian, of course. They rarely seem to suffer the consequences for their obsession with declaring all government inherently evil. No, just to the millions of people who have to suffer their delusional voting patterns.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 08, @08:41PM (2 children)
I was previously in academic medical research and found the pressure to do unethical stuff (p-hack, cherry pick, misinterpret results) to be insane. The unethical stuff is actually institutionalized. You are expected to do it and will be punished if you don't. Doing freelance data science type stuff I noticed the same thing for academic medical research clients. The projects always end up with an attempt to get me to do things I know are wrong. I think I will just stop taking any biomedical projects from now on, its not worth it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 08, @08:46PM (1 child)
I think I will just stop taking any
biomedicalprojects from now on, its not worth it.
FTFY
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 08, @08:53PM
No, I've had plenty of clients in finance, etc that actually want a honest good job done. There is something really wrong with the medical research community. I think they've dug themselves so deep in a hole of incorrectness there is no way out.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Monday May 08, @08:43PM
Under unrelenting media assault, of course they will say corporate funded research is tainted by their interests.
Of course the media research quality has had some spectacular failures of late, induced by tainted interests. But pay no attention to that man behind the curtain.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Monday May 08, @08:51PM
And your solution? How do we assure some integrity in research? If government can't do it, and corporations can't either, then who can?
> research has to show results that can lead to engineering and actual products.
That's very much "cart before the horse". Lot of basic research lead to no known use at the time it was done. You expect too much when you demand research have a use case before people even discover what it is.
Capitalists can be excessively narrow and timid. Heck, the market wouldn't and couldn't finance the Transcontinental Railroad, despite the high probability it would be extremely profitable. Had to be government backed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 08, @08:30PM (3 children)
Pay me not to work. I'll do research instead. Garage science by citizen scientist co-ops is the one true way to do science.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 08, @08:37PM (2 children)
Science co-ops will immediately devolve into citizen scientists all screaming at each other for alleged violations of the code of conduct.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday May 08, @08:43PM (1 child)
Not entirely true, there will be plenty of turf wars, petty disputes about nothing, and barely restrained corruption, such as exemplifies basically any local politics you stick your nose too deep into.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 08, @08:50PM
Any innovative original research will be done in some guy's basement and the guy will take one look at the science lack-of community and decide to forget about publishing the results. So exactly like how science works now.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday May 08, @08:59PM
Fool me once, Fuck you.
Fool me twice, Fuck you, me and the horse I rode in on, but fuck you... I've stopped believing you and stopped buying your product, probably.
Same with the government
Fuck you Trudeau. Harper. Chretien. Trudeau, Microsoft, etc.
And fuck you, horse I rode in on... Now my ass is killing me.
Yes, I'm done. Fuck me....
(Score: 2) by frojack on Monday May 08, @08:59PM
People can detect self-serving "Research" that produces nothing but talking points. That's what they object to.
When your company researches automobile transmissions or farming techniques or battery technology (even when its perpetually 25 years away) that results in products or improvements that make things cheaper, that company quietly makes money. And may not even publish its research.
But "research" that delivers only political ammunition is easily seen for what it is.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 08, @09:04PM
This is entirely understandable, and indeed rational and correct, given the current state of science as practiced. It's very much a "heads I win, tails nothing" type situation. Consider the following.
BigSaltCo spends $5,000,000 on a several studies showing salt is not harmful, and is indeed beneficial to consume in large quantities. After a lot of research, they find 19 studies showing salt is bad, and 1 study showing salt is good. They then quietly bury those 19 studies, and send major press releases to news organizations about that 1 study.
Unless and until the public can be shown that the studies are unbias (e.g. publicly announcing all studies before they are done and publishing all results regardless of what they show), the public should remain skeptical of studies funded by a bias source; and industry-funded studies are by definition bias.
