from the wait-your-turn dept.
It seems obvious. You arrive at the checkouts and see one queue is much longer than the other, so you join the shorter one. But, before long, the people in the bigger line zoom past you and you've barely moved towards the exit.
When it comes to queuing, the intuitive choice is often not the fastest one. Why do queues feel like they slow down as soon as you join them? And is there a way to decide beforehand which line is really the best one to join? Mathematicians have been studying these questions for years. So can they help us spend less time waiting in line?
The intuitive strategy seems to be to join the shortest queue. After all, a short queue could indicate it has an efficient server, and a long queue could imply it has an inexperienced server or customers who need a lot of time. But generally this isn't true.
[...] Once you're in the queue, you'll want to know whether you made the right choice. For example, is your server the fastest? It is easy to observe the actual queue length and you can try to compare it to the average. This is directly related to the mean and standard deviation of the service time via something called the Pollaczek-Khinchine formula, first established in 1930. This also uses the mean inter-arrival time between customers.
Unfortunately, if you try to measure the time the first person in the queue takes to get served, you'll likely end up feeling like you chose the wrong line. This is known as Feller's paradox or the inspection paradox. Technically, this isn't an actual logical paradox but it does go against our intuition. If you start measuring the time between customers when you join a queue, it is more likely that the first customer you see will take longer than average to be served. This will make you feel like you were unlucky and chose the wrong queue.
So, before you choose a queue to join, put the screaming kids down and carefully note the average serving time in each queue, measure the queue length, and then project which will get you through to a completed transaction quickest.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 08, @09:42PM
Just look for the line with pathetic single men [deadhomersociety.com].
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Funny) by Ethanol-fueled on Monday May 08, @10:07PM
Without failure, the person in front of me always has some rude stupid-ass problem. They got the wrong size bag of popsicles for the sale and we have to wait for somebody to fetch the right one for them. They pull out 50 coupons and challenge each expired one regardless of its validity. They don't know how to work the fucking chip-thingy and have to have somebody work it for them.
Compounding this problem, in larger stores at least, is that the Jew management have required a manager's key to do damn-near anything useful on the register, including something as simple as voiding a transaction, because muh lost pennies from the 0.0000000001% of employees who go rogue and commit fraud. So, when previously, the cashier hit a snag they could suspend or void the transaction and wheel the others through more quickly before restarting with the problem customer. Now they just make everybody wait, because do to things the older and faster way requires a fucking act of congress and takes the same amount of time anyway.
On the road it's usually the same kind of obnoxious dickhead, usually driving something like a Prius with Hillary or Bernie 2016 stickers on the back, who drive super-slow in traffic and let everybody else and their mom in front of them (people who don't deserve to be let in, the ones who lurch ahead in the fast lane and then try to merge 5 lanes right at the last minute to get to their off-ramp). If it weren't for limp-dick weenies like those Prius drivers, there'd be a lot less incentive for everybody else to drive like douchebags. If a motherfucker tries to pull that shit on me then it's a game of chicken, and they always lose. That's my fucking lane and if you're one of those cheatin' assholes, then you ain't gettin' in. Maybe the pussy behind me will let you in there, and I tend to stop pretty abruptly in traffic, so you'd better be at least as good a driver as I am, or else dickheads will keep cutting in front of you.
You can do all these fancy-schmancy multithreaded queue simulations and quantify things all you want, but what almost always gets your line ground to a standstill are dumb fucking douches and, just your luck, one of them is right in front of you!
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Interesting) by vux984 on Monday May 08, @10:07PM (1 child)
There's a Mathematical Formula for Choosing the Fastest Queue ... but its useless because to use it you'd need to waste so much time measuring the queues that any time advantage is lost. And even if you do spend the time, its still a gamble because there is too much uncertainty within the small sample size of a queue that you'll still lose as often as not.
Most queues are +/- 1 in length anyway. Its pretty rare there will be 10 people in one line up and 6 in the next, unless the one with 6 has 1 guy with 4 shopping carts full of stuff or something.
In practice, queue selection is usually a function of looking at who is in the queue and who is servicing the queue. Bonus points if you shop there frequently and can assess cashiers directly rather than on broad stereotypes. But in general in my experience, evaluating queue times mathematically over the whole shift is less important than who is in the queue right now.
And that it is likely that, all things being equal, queues with more men are likely to move faster than queues with more women (men are less likely to use coupons or challenge sale prices or limits and more likely to usetc) and younger people likely move faster than older (the elderly generally seem more chatty). And avoid the trainee cashier. There's other factors... like an attractive girl with some boys queued up... maybe a boyfriend, or maybe wannabe boyfriend... that might stall the line. Or a guy with a shopping cart in it with nothing but 8 flats of bottled water in his cart -- he might take up as much space as a 'regular shopper' but he's going to move through a lot quicker. Or an elderly individual making chit-chat and reminiscing with the people in the queue... he's probably going to stall the cashier with stories too...
But you never know. All it takes is for the person ahead of you have expired yogurt in their cart, or something that wasn't priced properly...and you can't use math to predict that.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Monday May 08, @10:30PM
queue selection is usually a function of looking at who is in the queue and who is servicing the queue
Quite. Among other things, look out for what I call "spectators", which are people in the queue merely accompanying the one doing the transactions; these peel away when they reach the front. I have seen as many as six people dissolve into a single transaction. Small children with adults are obvious examples of queue-lengthening spectators, but also look out for geriatrics accompanied by minders (who will actually do the transaction and any small groups of people chatting together.
I often go over a toll bridge with queues of cars and lorries (trucks, for the USA) at the 6 or so toll booths. Lorries can be 3-4 times physically longer than cars, but have the same transaction time. This does not seem to occur to most other car drivers and the dickheads just join the physically shortest queue.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Monday May 08, @10:09PM (1 child)
By the time you've stood there gawping and making notes as people go through the tills, more people will have joined the queues and you'll end up leaving later than if you'd just followed your intuition.
When it comes to queuing, the intuitive choice is often not the fastest one.
What is meant by "often"? 50% of the time? Or more like 20%?
systemd is Roko's Basilisk
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday May 08, @10:28PM
The hard part is to quantify the intuition.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 08, @10:11PM
The most efficient way to go is with a single queue that feeds to multiple check-out operators.
Fry's, BestBuy, Barnes and Noble all do it that way.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday May 08, @10:21PM
Pay attention to:
* Does the cashier look experienced and speedy?
* Lot's of items to expedite in each shopping cart?
* Any customer types that look like they may need a long time at the checkout?
This takes a split second to view and evaluate if you are experienced thus no need to stand by and measure.
It's a realtime application. Ie the evaluation has to be faster than it takes for the situation to change too much. There's also an aspect of the "hidden node problem" because you can't see all checkouts at the same time. So once you have evaluated one view, you have to weight the probability of better outcome in the next checkout(s) against the current ones. Best practice is usually to sweep them all and get the benefit of better luck probability over changed circumstances for the worse. The statistical truth will benefit you.
Reply to This