If Uber Technologies Inc. ever collapses, historians may trace its undoing not to its troubles with labor relations, intellectual property, regulatory conflicts or sexual-harassment allegations, but to technological disruption.
This would be the same technological disruption the company itself pledged to use to upend the auto industry and the $2 trillion a year tied to it.
Less than a year ago, Uber Chief Executive Travis Kalanick described self-driving cars as an "existential" threat to his company, saying that his team must get the technology to market before competitors do, or at least at around the same time. Self-driving vehicles would ultimately be much cheaper to operate than ones requiring human drivers—robots work tirelessly and don't demand raises. The first companies to roll out fleets of automated taxis could quickly drive their human-powered competition into oblivion.
Bye-bye Uber, hello Johnny Cab?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 09, @12:46AM
>its troubles with labor relations, intellectual property, regulatory conflicts or sexual-harassment allegations, but to technological disruption.
Each of these is a serious issue that should be fairly rectified, through the courts when needed. However, ask yourself, does every other dinosaur company out there not have the same problems? Why don't you hear about them more often? The answer is obviously because the media wants you to be mad about this one company in particular. What politician didn't they pay off, or what media conglomerate didn't get an expensive sponsorship/ad campaign?
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday May 09, @01:14AM (2 children)
I've never used Uber nor Lyft. I don't go out with the intention of getting too drunk to drive home. I have friends to take me to the airport.
That said, I think Uber will die due to bad press. The founder just flat out seems to be a textbook sociopath, and he modeled his company on his mental state.
(Score: 1) by tftp on Tuesday May 09, @01:29AM (1 child)
Nearly same here. Occasionally I need to take a cab, but then I call local taxi companies - they are often one-man outfits that rent taxicabs from someone else. Their cost is reasonable, and I need them so rarely that the expense does not matter. Uber will die entirely from its own hand; it already managed to convince the public that they are exploiting the drivers worse than sweatshops in Asia, playing tricks with insurance, collecting money for nothing, etc. I have no interest in using their services.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday May 09, @01:32AM
"Lyft: Happy Drivers, Happy people"
(parody of a Chicagoland Zoo ad, right after the other Chicagoland Zoo lost a few animals)
