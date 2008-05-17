from the quantum-leap dept.
As part of the IBM Q System, IBM has released a new API (Application Program Interface) for the IBM Quantum Experience that enables developers and programmers to begin building interfaces between its existing five quantum bit (qubit) cloud-based quantum computer and classical computers, without needing a deep background in quantum physics. IBM has also released an upgraded simulator on the IBM Quantum Experience that can model circuits with up to 20 qubits. In the first half of 2017, IBM plans to release a full SDK (Software Development Kit) on the IBM Quantum Experience for users to build simple quantum applications and software programs.
The IBM Quantum Experience enables anyone to connect to IBM's quantum processor via the IBM Cloud, to run algorithms and experiments, work with the individual quantum bits, and explore tutorials and simulations around what might be possible with quantum computing.
The quantum revolution will be pythonized.
Meanwhile: China Races to Show Quantum Advantage
The Chinese team said their prototype quantum computing machine is 10 to 100 times faster than the first electronic computer, ENIAC, and the first transistor computer, TRADIC, and could "one day could outperform conventional computers."
University of Texas at Austin Professor Scott Aaronson, who proposed the boson sampling machine, reported that the research showed "exciting experimental progress." "It's a step towards boson sampling with say 30 photons or some number that's large enough that no one will have to squint or argue about whether a quantum advantage has been attained," he told the South China Morning Post.
