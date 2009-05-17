from the big-brother's-private-sector-sibling? dept.
If the Electronic Frontier Foundation and a San Diego-based Republican state senator have their way, it will soon become legal for Californians to cover their license plates while parked as a way to thwart automated license plate readers.
Those devices, now commonly in use by law enforcement nationwide, can capture license plate numbers at a very high rate of speed, as well as record the GPS location, date, and time that a particular plate is seen. Those plates are then run against a "hot list" of stolen or wanted cars, and a cop is then alerted to the presence of any vehicle with a match on that list.
As written, the new senate bill would allow for law enforcement to manually lift a cover, or flap, as a way to manually inspect a plate number. The idea is not only to prevent dragnet license plate data collection by law enforcement, but also by private companies. A California company, Vigilant Solutions, is believed to have the largest private ALPR database in America, with billions of records.
Do we have a reasonable expectation of privacy in public?
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Tuesday May 09, @08:36AM (3 children)
Does the law says that parked cars must have a clean license plate? Otherwise a simple pump with mud could fix this and remove it with another supply of washing fluid when driving.
(Score: 2) by Lagg on Tuesday May 09, @09:00AM (1 child)
Chances are the cops have the washer fluid too. Or bottled water. Though I wonder how that would look in court. "This officer illegally washed my car"
It's alright, eventually you won't need your own car.


(Score: 2) by kaszz on Tuesday May 09, @09:08AM
The problem is while they can wash it. The practicality of it is however dismal. The scanners are used by driving by, so as to read many plates fast. It's data gathering where the opportunity makes the surveillance.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Tuesday May 09, @09:00AM
Australian vehicles must have plates which are visible at 20m, not obscured in any way.
http://www.rms.nsw.gov.au/documents/roads/safety-rules/standards/vsi-58-number-plate-visibility.pdf [nsw.gov.au]

