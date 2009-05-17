Stories
posted by martyb on Tuesday May 09, @08:12AM   Printer-friendly
from the and-then-they-die? dept.
Science

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Researches have made another step along the path to an 'exercise pill'. The latest discovery is a compound which 'switches' muscles into metabolizing fats instead of sugars without the usual aerobic training. This helps delay "hitting the wall", significantly. In a mouse study sedentary mice increased the amount of time spent on endurance exercise from 160 minutes to 270, without additional aerobic training. It is hypothesized the drug 'encourages' muscles to use fats for energy even when sugars are available. This is thought to mimic one of the adaptions brought on by aerobic exercise training. The results were published in the journal of Cell Metabolism PPARδ Promotes Running Endurance by Preserving Glucose. For those without an organic chemistry background, CBC Radio's science program has an interview accompanying article with the study author.

  • (Score: 2) by caffeine on Tuesday May 09, @08:54AM (1 child)

    by caffeine (249) on Tuesday May 09, @08:54AM (#506794)

    I wonder how long before professional cyclists start testing this for us?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 09, @09:04AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 09, @09:04AM (#506799)

      They already are. They found this compound by refining professional cyclists'blood

