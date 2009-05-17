Stories
Foxtel Emits New Sueballs, this Time Targeting TV Streamers

posted by martyb on Tuesday May 09, @03:28AM   Printer-friendly
from the watch-what-you're-wathing dept.
Digital Liberty

Phoenix666 writes:

Emboldened by success, Foxtel has fired off a new round of suballs with the aim of blocking more pirate sites from Australian users.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation says TPG, Optus, and Vocus are the respondents in a case filed late last week in the Federal Court.

Foxtel wants the ISPs to bring down the boom on the sites Yes Movies, Los Movies, Watch Series, and Project Free TV, all of which it describes as piracy sites for letting users watch TV shows in Web browsers.

A successful action would see those four services join The Pirate Bay, Torrentz, Torrent Hound and ISOHunt as sites ISPs are obliged to block.

Time to turn off the TV and go outside.

