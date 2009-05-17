Criminals are using eBay to sell stolen and cloned cars, a BBC investigation has revealed.

The vehicles were being sold in Greater Manchester via at least three accounts after having their details switched with legitimate cars.

Among the victims was a retired police officer who lost £17,000 buying a Mercedes from a seller in Rochdale.

He said he reported the incident to the police, but no action was taken. Police said the decision is being reviewed.

Former police officer Graham Murray lost his money after buying a Mercedes C-class in Rochdale two months ago, leaving him "devastated".

He said he reported the case to police and has questioned why the fraudulent eBay sellers have not yet been caught.