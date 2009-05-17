17/05/09/1150236 story
posted by cmn32480 on Tuesday May 09, @12:46PM
from the buyer-beware dept.
Criminals are using eBay to sell stolen and cloned cars, a BBC investigation has revealed.
The vehicles were being sold in Greater Manchester via at least three accounts after having their details switched with legitimate cars.
Among the victims was a retired police officer who lost £17,000 buying a Mercedes from a seller in Rochdale.
He said he reported the incident to the police, but no action was taken. Police said the decision is being reviewed.
Former police officer Graham Murray lost his money after buying a Mercedes C-class in Rochdale two months ago, leaving him "devastated".
He said he reported the case to police and has questioned why the fraudulent eBay sellers have not yet been caught.
It's safer to buy used Yugos.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday May 09, @12:52PM (1 child)
Someone who sells a car on eBay and asks for cash on delivery is a huge red flag to me.
(Score: 2) by inertnet on Tuesday May 09, @01:39PM
In Europe it's still very common to pay in cash for used cars.
(Score: 2) by BenJeremy on Tuesday May 09, @12:53PM (2 children)
The problem is paying cash on collection. It preys on marks who expect to get something at a steep discount - the victim should know better, and do due diligence to confirm the legitimacy of the purchase.
It's still wrong to defraud people, but at this point, these scams are well known. I'm not going to feel too sorry for them.
(Score: 2) by ledow on Tuesday May 09, @01:13PM (1 child)
Don't pay £17,000 to a random guy you meet on eBay in cash (which is inherently outside of eBay's control).
It's got nothing to do with cars, eBay or anything else. And retired police officers should know better too.
At the very least, if you'd used a credit card you could have claimed it back. And who the hell takes £17k in cash but won't accept credit cards? Scammers, that's who.
A retired police officer reads "£17k, cash on collection" and doesn't think "Hold on a mo. That seems like a large, dodgy cash enterprise with little to no comeback."
Sorry, but I judge the scammees far more than the scammers in this case.
Up next: What kind of pillock pays £17k for a second-hand car anyway. You can get a brand-new car for that kind of money, or not far off.
(Score: 2) by AndyTheAbsurd on Tuesday May 09, @01:39PM
If you read TFA, you'll find the that the £17k car was a Mercedes C-Class. Presuming it was a late-model version, there's a good chance it was actually worth that much - at least to the kind of people that would want to drive a Mercedes C-Class, a group that I am not a member of.
If I were you, I'd be more concerned about the BBC reporter who spent £9900 on a Vauxhall Mokka being sold by an account described as "suspicious".
Please note my username before responding. You may have been trolled.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 09, @12:56PM
...the IMEI?
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by VLM on Tuesday May 09, @01:22PM (1 child)
Its a weird but interesting window into a different culture separated by a mostly common language.
First of all you'd never see an anti-ebay infotainment article unless some local dealership bought a huge advertisement package or there was an outright bribe or something.
Secondly they can't talk about the perp or even look into the crime because of obviously political reasons, clearly the scammer is arab/muslim. Any other ethnic group they would have gone full on "Redcoats suppressing the Irish Rebellion". Let this be a lesson to anyone in the UK, if you KNOW the cops will not enforce the law for racial reasons, then never voluntarily do business with that race, ever.
Thirdly in the USA this would probably be a scam. The ex cop has an idiot meth head nephew and his sister calls crying the idiot kid stole a car to buy meth and she's kicked his ass and hes at inpatient treatment but now theres a stolen car sitting in my garage and you're my brother the ex-cop please save me, you know, pull all the familial heartstrings. So the cop withdraws 18 grand in cash, making sure to keep the receipt, fakes the whole damn thing with a burner cellphone and everything, carefully rehearses his story, puts 18 grand in cash in a box buried in the crawlspace or WTF, and starts his acting career. The cops nephew is not going to jail (maybe he made a deal, you go to rehab and me and my old work friends "take care of it" or you go to prison, kid...). The car owner gets his car back. The cop gets a $18K income tax deduction as a legally documented crime victim. The cop doesn't lose a penny because his $18K of cash is in the back yard and nobody gonna know nothing he can spend one K of cash on blackjack and hookers and waste the rest, or hire illegal aliens in six months cash on the barrel to do some landscaping or WTF it don't matter. Alternately if the (ex)cop is slightly crooked maybe he owes someone $18K for busting the wrong team's drug mule when he was still on the force or maybe he has a drug habit or gambling problem, maybe owes some guys who knows, just saying he might not be spending his $18K on something as legal as 2000 trips thru the McDonalds drivethru window. Anyway thats how the story really works in the USA.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by ledow on Tuesday May 09, @01:37PM
Fuck off with your casual racism.
